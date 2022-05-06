Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 6, 2022

It appears that we called it on Thursday, May 5, when we said that the competition on Netflix’s Top Movies in the U.S. might get a little more intense with the Pablo Schreiber-led, 2018 action hit Den of Thieves entering the ranks. It also appears that things are getting a little bloody on the Top 10 TV shows today, too, with the appearance of a new International crime thriller. Let’s take another deep dive into the platform’s most popular titles for May 6, 2022, for a full explanation of what’s trending.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 6, 2022

There are a lot of great action movies trending on Netflix right now - several of which are pretty neck-and-neck in their war for the Number One spot on today’s Top 10. Once again, we have The Gentlemen topping the list with U.S. Marshals right behind it, but previous ninth place holder Den of Thieves (also starring Gerard Butler) has stolen third from Rambo: Last Blood, which is still sitting right above Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds remake. Meanwhile, Honeymoon with My Mother and The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes are gone with a few - Adam Sandler’s goofy golf comedy Happy Gilmore in eighth place and 42, starring the late Chadwick Boseman as groundbreaking baseball legend Jackie Robinson at the bottom for now.

1. The Gentlemen

2. U.S. Marshals

3. Den Of Thieves

4. Rambo: Last Blood

5. War of the Worlds

6. Forrest Gump

7. Kung Fu Panda 3

8. Happy Gilmore

9. Rambo

10. 42

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 6, 2022

Ozark and Grace and Frankie are still the hottest TV shows on Netflix today, following the premieres of their respective final seasons last weekend. In fact, the changes on the Top 10 for May 6 are minimal, such as the premiere episode of The Circle’s fourth season switches places yesterday’s third place holder, Meltdown: Three Mile Island, and the absence of the hit children’s show Cocomelon, who previously occupied the bottom slot now held by Selling Sunset. The biggest update to the list, however, is the debut of Blood Sisters - a four-part, Nigerian soap opera-style crime thriller - in eighth place.

1. Ozark

2. Grace and Frankie

3. The Circle

4. Meltdown: Three Mile Island

5. Bullsh*t: The Game Show

6. The Marked Heart

7. Bridgerton

8. Blood Sisters

9. Married At First Sight

10. Selling Sunset

The game has gotten even more interesting with some classic sports movies now on the Top 10 Movies on Netflix in the U.S., but can they win over subscribers with all the action movie favorites making a ruckus. Furthermore, could the suspenseful, scandalous Blood Sisters be what finally usurps Ozark from the top spot on the platform’s top TV shows over the weekend? Check back then for our next breakdown of what is most popular on the world’s most popular streaming service.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Thursday, May 5, 2022.