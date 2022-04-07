Halo's Pablo Schreiber: What To Watch If You Like The Master Chief Actor

Leading the Halo cast as Master Chief (and fitting into the iconic role pretty well) is Pablo Schreiber. The Paramount+ original TV show based on the popular sci-fi video game series actually marks the first time the actor has gotten top billing for something this big, but it’s a long time coming, if you ask me. See for yourself by checking out the following Pablo Schreiber movies and TV shows available to stream (or digitally rent) online right now, starting with the hit series most audiences probably know him best from.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)

An upper-middle-class woman (Taylor Schilling) sees her comfortable lifestyle put on hold when she is convicted of a crime she committed years earlier and sent to prison where she struggles to fit in.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Pablo Schreiber: After a successful stint as the hilariously despicable prison guard, George “Pornstache” Mendez, on the Orange is the New Black cast for the Netflix original’s first season, Pablo Schreiber would earn an Emmy nomination for reprising the role as a guest the following season.

Stream Orange Is The New Black on Netflix (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The Wire (HBO Max)

A dramatization of Baltimore’s illegal drug trade, as seen through the eyes of both sides of the law.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Pablo Schreiber: Pablo Schreiber landed his first major TV role when he joined HBO’s The Wire cast as dock worker/drug dealer/smuggler Nick Sobotka in Season 2 of David Simon’s seminal crime drama.

Stream The Wire on HBO Max (opens in new tab).

Buy The Wire on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Paramount)

As a former member of his unit (Liev Schreiber) becomes a vice presidential nominee, an Army major (Denzel Washington) begins to suffer from nightmares that lead him to question if a pivotal moment from his time in the Gulf War really happened or is part of conspiratorial plot.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Pablo Schreiber: In one of his earliest roles in a major motion picture, Pablo Schreiber starred alongside his older half-brother, Liev, as an Army private subjected to horrendous psychological experiments in 2004’s The Manchurian Candidate - the late Jonathan Demme’s intense adaptation of author Richard Condon’s politically charged sci-fi thriller.

Rent/Buy The Manchurian Candidate on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: HBO)

The Brink (HBO Max)

A Foreign Service Officer (Jack Black), the United States Secretary of State (Academy Award winner Tim Robbins), and various parties struggle to contain a brewing geopolitical crisis that could lead to World War III.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Pablo Schreiber: Ten years after The Manchurian Candidate, Pablo Schreiber starred in a far lighter example of political commentary (particularly in tone) called The Brink - a short-lived, HBO original comedy in which he plays an ace US Navy pilot and the resident Xanax dealer of his unit.

Stream The Brink on HBO Max (opens in new tab).

Buy The Brink on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Paramount)

13 Hours (Paramount+)

A small team of ex-military officers turned security contractors for a CIA base in Benghazi come to the defense of the U.S. Ambassador to Libya when his compound is suddenly attacked.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Pablo Schreiber: A year after The Brink, Pablo Schreiber played real-life former U.S. Army Ranger Kris Paronto in a far more serious and fact-based drama about war called 13 Hours, which is easily one of the best Michael Bay movies of the filmmaker’s career.

Stream 13 Hours on Paramount+ (opens in new tab).

Rent/Buy 13 Hours on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Sony)

Lords Of Dogtown (HBO Max)’

A group of young skateboarding aficionados become legends for helping pioneer new trends for urban extreme sports in Santa Monica, Calfornia, in the 1970s.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Pablo Schreiber: The first time Pablo Schreiber played a real person was when he was cast in director Catherine Hardwicke’s Lords of Dogtown as photographer and filmmaker Craig Stecyk, who co-wrote Dogtown and Z-Boys - the award-winning documentary that the 2005 biographical drama, also starring Heath Ledger, is based upon.

Stream Lords Of Dogtown on HBO Max (opens in new tab).

Rent/Buy Lords Of Dogtown on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Universal)

First Man (Amazon Rental)

Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) struggles to overcome personal tragedy and steer clear of technical mishaps while preparing for NASA’s maiden voyage to the Moon.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Pablo Schreiber: In 2018, Pablo Schreiber had the honor of playing legendary astronaut James Lovell (whom Tom Hanks once played in 1995’s Apollo 13) in one of the best space movies in recent memory, First Man - director Damien Chazelle’s mesmerizing and deeply revealing biopic about the first man to walk the lunar surface.

Rent/Buy First Man on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Legendary)

Skyscraper (Amazon Rental)

An FBI rescue team leader turned security expert must brave death-defying heights, an army of ruthless criminals, and the spread of a more ruthless fire in order to save his wife (Neve Campbell) and children when they become trapped in a Hong Kong sky rise.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Pablo Schreiber: Also in 2018, Pablo Schreiber had the honor of sharing the screen with action superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Skyscraper - a fun, proudly ridiculous hybrid of Die Hard and The Towering Inferno from the director of Netflix’s Red Notice, Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Rent/Buy Skyscraper on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: STX Films)

Den Of Thieves (Amazon Rental)

A detective (Gerard Butler) from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department ruthlessly seeks to capture the most successful and elusive band of bank robbers in the nation as they plan a seemingly impossible score at the Bank of the Federal Reserve.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Pablo Schreiber: Also in 2018, Pablo Schreiber had the honor of sharing the screen with an ensemble of superstars (also including Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and O’Shea Jackson Jr.) as the leader of the titular crew of outlaws in Den of Thieves - the thrilling directorial debut of London Has Fallen writer Christian Gudegast that makes a pretty good case for being the Heat of a new generation.

Rent/Buy Den Of Thieves on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Anchor Bay Films)

Happythankyoumoreplease (Tubi)

A struggling writer (Josh Radnor) suddenly becomes the guardian of a young boy who was separated from his family on the subway - a decision that ends up having a profound effect on some of his friends in New York City.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Pablo Schreiber: In 2011, when he was still relatively unknown, Pablo Schreiber starred alongside a stellar ensemble cast (including Zoe Kazan as his girlfriend) in the Sundance Film Festival’s Audience Award-winning dramedy Happythankyoumoreplease - the directorial debut of How I Met Your Mother cast lead Josh Radnor.

Stream Happythankyoumoreplease on Tubi.

Rent/Buy Happythankyoumoreplease on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Present Pictures)

Preservation (Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex)

While on a hunting trip, a woman (Wrenn Schmidt), her husband (Aaron Staton), and her brother-in-law (Pablo Schreiber) soon find themselves becoming the hunted after they wake up with all of their equipment stolen and no escape out of woods in sight.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Pablo Schreiber: In 2014, Pablo Schreiber was, just about, the most recognizable face in the main cast of Preservation - a bleak, engrossing, briskly-paced survival thriller from writer and director Christopher Denham.

Stream Preservation on Tubi.

Stream Preservation on Pluto TV.

Stream Preservation on Plex (opens in new tab).

Rent/Buy Preservation on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)

A successful assistant district attorney (Chris Evans) finds his life, his relationship with his wife (Michelle Dockery), and his career in upheaval when he is forced to come to the defense of his own 14-year-old son (Evans’ fellow Knives Out cast member, Jaeden Martell) after he is accused of murdering his classmate.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Pablo Schreiber: In 2020, Pablo Schreiber took on the intimidating task of being the one who tries to intimidate Marvel movie star Chris Evans as a headstrong prosecuting attorney in the Apple TV+ original limited series, Defending Jacob - developer Mark Bomback’s gripping, Emmy-nominated eight-part courtroom drama based on the novel by William Landay.

Stream Defending Jacob on Apple TV+ (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Starz)

American Gods (Starz)

Soon after he is released from prison, a former convict (Ricky Whittle) is hired as a bodyguard for a mysterious, wealthy man (two-time Emmy nominee Ian McShane) who is far more powerful than he initially lets on.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Pablo Schreiber: Pablo Schreiber puts on an Irish accent to play a former celestial turned luckless leprechaun named Mad Sweeney on the Starz original drama, American Gods - an Emmy-nominated series adaptation of the inventive fantasy novel by Neil Gaiman, from developers Bryan Fuller and Michael Green.

Stream American Gods on Starz (opens in new tab).

Buy American Gods on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Freestyle Picture Company)

Lorelei (Hulu)

Soon after he is released from prison, a former biker gang member (Pablo Schreiber) reunites with his high school sweetheart (Jena Malone) - now a part-time motel maid - and struggles to assume and accept the role of a surrogate father to her three children.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Pablo Schreiber: Pablo Schreiber gives an unusually vulnerable and, arguably, the most powerful performance of his career so far as the male lead of 2021’s Lorelei - a grounded, heartfelt, unconventional family drama from Sabrina Doyle, making her feature-length debut as writer and director.

Stream Lorelei on Hulu (opens in new tab).

Rent/Buy Lorelei on Amazon (opens in new tab).

In addition to Halo on Paramount+, Pablo Schreiber can also be seen in the recent fantasy adventure The King’s Daughter, which is now available on digital, and will star alongside Jessica Biel in the true crime miniseries Candy, which premieres on Hulu in May.