Netflix's Stranger Things 4 And 8 More Thrilling Shows Hitting The Streaming Service In May 2022

For the first time in what feels like a lifetime, we no longer have to speculate about when Stranger Things Season 4 will arrive. May is the month when we finally get more episodes of one of Netflix’s greatest series, and that’s truly a cause for celebration. Well, maybe not for the characters in the show, but hey, it’s a work of fiction.

Beyond Stranger Things, there are plenty of other thrilling shows hitting the streaming service in May of 2022. Those with a Netflix subscription would do well to keep an eye on the calendar, so they can make the time for these great shows.

The Circle (Season 4) - 5/4

One of Netflix’s best reality shows is back for another season, and the timing couldn’t be any better. I’ve always considered The Circle to be a Big Brother- adjacent series , and with Season 4 falling right in between the end of the celebrity version and the upcoming Season 24, reality game show enthusiasts have it made for the immediate future. As usual, contestants will compete to be the top-rated individual at the end of the game in a series of new episodes released weekly. Newcomers need not worry, though they’d definitely do well to watch Season 3 and the absolutely wild way it ended.

The Pentaverate - 5/5

Mike Myers has had some sporadic appearances as Dr. Evil over the years and that weird stint posing as a host of The Gong Show , but nothing too substantial. Now, he’s making a big return in his much-anticipated Netflix series The Pentaverate, which follows a Canadian journalist’s efforts to help save a secret organization from a threat within. This comedic limited series stars Keegan-Michael Key, Jennifer Saunders, Jeremy Irons, and of course, Mike Myers doing some classic character work.

Workin’ Moms (Season 6) - 5/10

Kate, Anne, Jenny, Sloane, and Val are back for more adventures as Workin’ Moms heads into Season 6. As usual, the series centers on thirty-something moms just trying to navigate the ins and outs of working in addition to raising children. Most of the people who are going to tune in for Season 6 already know what to expect, so this is just a reminder that the show exists for anybody looking for something to binge.

The Lincoln Lawyer - 5/13

From noted TV creator David E. Kelley, this television take on The Lincoln Lawyer is rooted in the book The Brass Verdict by Michael Connelly. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays defense attorney Mickey Haller in this adaptation, but he still works out of a chauffeured Lincoln Town Car. Netflix covers a lot of genres with its originals, though I’m hard-pressed to think of any other major original legal dramas on the platform. Perhaps if this one is successful, we’ll see more.

Love On The Spectrum U.S. - 5/18

When the original Love On The Spectrum premiered, it got a lot of people talking. Now the series is coming back, set in the United States with the intention of showing more people with autism looking to find love. In a time when inclusivity and representation are needed, now is as good a time as any to see stories we don’t often see in an attempt to better understand the challenges, struggles, and triumphs that others go through.

The Boss Baby: Back In The Crib - 5/19

Boss Baby is back, baby, and it’s time to usher in a new era. Following the events of the latest movie, a grown Ted Templeton Jr. is using his niece’s magic formula to turn himself back into a baby, so he can work at BabyCorp. Unfortunately, Ted’s latest foray into the baby corporate world isn’t quite what he expected. I personally believe The Boss Baby is one of the highest-quality kids franchises on Netflix, so any parent who hasn’t given it a shot should definitely do so if their kid is interested.

The G Word With Adam Conover - 5/19

Adam Ruins Everything was one of the best exposé shows on television, but unfortunately, the show was cancelled. Now, Adam Conover is back on Netflix with The G Word With Adam Conover, which looks to talk about the ways the government impacts our everyday lives. It sounds like the kind of show that can definitely be informative, though also maybe a bummer considering what’s being discussed. In short, it sounds like a spiritual successor to Adam Ruins Everything, which ultimately is a good thing for television audiences.

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 5) - 5/25

I will die on the hill that there are few better people to travel the world with than Phil Rosenthal. Of course, I’ve never done it personally, but it certainly feels that way after the past four seasons of Somebody Feed Phil. This season we’ll see the happy-go-lucky world traveler (and creator of Everybody Loves Raymond) head to Oaxaca, Maine, Helsinki, Portland, and Madrid. I’m sure whether he’s stateside or overseas, Rosenthal is going to show viewers the best eats around (even if he almost makes himself sick ), and isn’t that the best part of traveling?

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 - 5/27

I did say at the beginning that Stranger Things 4 is the main event that we’re all waiting for, but I guess I could’ve mentioned that fans will have to wait almost the entirety of May to see it. In all honesty, though, that’s nothing compared to the wait so far, and in a short time, we’ll all get to see Hawkins experience its next big crisis just in time for the town’s spring break. Plus, we’ll get to see what’s next for Hopper while he’s in Russia, the Byers and Eleven in California, and apparently, a war on the horizon . It’s been so long since Season 3 that I would highly advise anyone rewatch the season just to get back in the mood for the series, and get ready for what could be the series’ greatest season yet.