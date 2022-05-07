Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 7, 2022

Things have been fairly tight as of late when it comes to Netflix’s list of trending movies and TV shows. Action films have permeated the former, while the latter experienced more of a mixture on May 6. Of course, a new day means that things can shift, and both lists have experienced a few key shifts. And funny enough, both have each added an additional animated production to their ranks. Otherwise, heavy-hitters like The Gentleman and Bridgerton have changed positions on their respective listings. So let’s dive into these new developments for May 7, shall we.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 7, 2022

To no one’s surprise, U.S. Marshals and The Gentleman are still sitting at the top of the streamer’s trending movies list. And the former has taken the top spot, while Guy Ritchie’s crime drama drops to second place. Den of Thieves remains steady in third after taking the spot from audience pleaser Rambo: Last Blood, which has now shifted all the way down to #10. Sylvester Stallone’s flick now sits below Kung Fu Panda 3, which has fallen from seventh to ninth place. Meanwhile, Happy Gilmore (which may or may not be getting a sequel) leaped from the eighth to fourth spot, while Tom Hanks ‘90s dramedy Forrest Gump from #6 to #5. Newly added to the list are three Netflix productions: drama Along for the Ride, French action comedy The Takedown and animated flick Marmaduke, which sit at eight, seven and six, respectively.

1. U.S. Marshals

2. The Gentleman

3. Den of Thieves

4. Happy Gilmore

5. Forrest Gump

6. Marmaduke

7. The Takedown

8. Along for the Ride

9. Kung Fu Panda 3

10. Rambo: Last Blood

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 7, 2022

As of late, the TV list has been dominated by Ozark and Grace and Frankie (two shows that have ended their runs in 2022), which sat at the #1 and #2 spots, respectively, yesterday. Surprisingly enough though, another of the streamer’s originals has now come between them. Reality series Selling Sunset (which was in tenth place) now sits at the second spot, pushing the Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin-led dramedy to the third position. With this, The Circle has been bumped from third to fifth place. Meltdown: Three Mile Island, however, remains in the #4 spot, while Bridgerton (which recently dropped its slightly less steamy second season) also stays in seventh. The Marked Heart and Bullsh*t: The Game Show were both knocked down three spots. And finally, animated series Cocomelon and Spanish thriller Welcome to Eden.

1. Ozark

2. Selling Sunset

3. Grace and Frankie

4. Meltdown: Three Mile Island

5. The Circle

6. Welcome to Eden

7. Bridgerton

8. Bullsh*t: The Game Show

9. The Marked Heart

10. Cocomelon

So for the most part, things have remained pretty steady in terms of the actual content that’s currently in the trending lists. It’s hard to say what can account for all of the action flicks in the movies listing, but I suppose we can just chalk it up to adrenaline junkies seeking out some unexpected flicks. On the TV side, it’ll be worth looking out for the show that might finally dethrone the almighty Ozark. We’ll just have to wait and see how things shake out as the weekend pushes on.

If you’re looking to check out these movies, TV shows and more, be sure to get yourself a Netflix subscription.

