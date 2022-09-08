Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On September 8, 2022

Yesterday morning, Netflix’s official Twitter account put out a tweet with the eye-widening phrase, “It’s Morbin’ time,” which gave me a feeling that we would see a certain recent Marvel movie about a vampire appearing on the Netflix Top 10 today. Well, not only was I right, but the film immediately chewed right through the great movies on Netflix that are currently trending, and that's not the only major update to report. Let’s also see how the best TV shows on Netflix are doing in our following breakdown of the most popular titles on Netflix (opens in new tab) for Thursday, September 8, 2022, below.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 8, 2022

Just as Netflix’s tweet claimed, it really is “Morbin’ time” on Netflix as Jared Leto’s vampiric Marvel movie has debuted at Number One on the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. just a day after it dropped, now sitting above buddy comedy Me Time, rom-com Love in the Villa, and Judd Apatow’s This is 40. Up a peg from yesterday is Despicable Me 2, which is now joined on the list by its 2010 predecessor in the bottom spot, for now. Meanwhile, 2019 crime thriller The Poison Rose is in seventh between new Netflix original movie I Came By and modern noir classic Collateral, classic ‘80s movie Scarface remains in ninth place and, for the first time in who knows how long, Sing 2 is nowhere to be found on the list at the moment.

1. Morbius

2. Me Time

3. Love in the Villa

4. This Is 40

5. Despicable Me 2

6. I Came By

7. The Poison Rose

8. Collateral

9. Scarface

10. Despicable Me

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 8, 2022

There are no new titles to be found on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows today. However, Partner Track has swapped places with Echoes, while The Sandman and Stranger Things are both down a peg but still close together, and I am a Killer has fallen to Number Nine. Meanwhile, Emily Deschanel’s new horror-mystery series Devil in Ohio is still running amok in the top spot above A&E’s hit true crime docuseries I Survived a Crime and the new romantic reality series Dated and Related. Also, popular real estate reality series Buy My House remains at Number 10 for now.

1. Devil in Ohio

2. I Survived a Crime

3. Dated and Related

4. Partner Track

5. Echoes

6. Call the Midwife

7. The Sandman

8. Stranger Things

9. I Am a Killer

10. Buy My House

Will Morbius reign on the Netflix Top 10 for long and could its popularity on the platform better its chances for a sequel? What upcoming Netflix TV shows will shake things up on the list in the coming weeks? We will surely let you know how audiences are using their Netflix subscription in our next breakdown.

