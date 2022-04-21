Netflix's Trivia Quest: Season 1 - Episode 21 Answers

In Season 1, Episode 21 of the interactive animated series Trivia Quest on Netflix (inspired by the popular mobile gaming app, Trivia Crack), Willie (voiced by Jonathan Melo) challenged audiences to a new round of questions all about gambling to help defeat the bad guy, Rocky, who was dressed as Joe Exotic from Tiger King in the episode’s intro. Let’s take a look at the correct answers for each question of today’s theme - “Wanna Bet?” - in both Easy and Hard mode.

As we are about to get into the answers, there are obviously spoilers ahead! If you'd rather play today's game first, check out Trivia Quest on Netflix.

Trivia Quest Episode 21 Easy Mode Questions and Answers

History - Seen on $100 bills, who held a lottery to raise funds for Philadelphia’s defense?

Answer: Benjamin Franklin

(Wrong answers: Samuel Adams, Benedict Arnold, Paul Revere)

Sports - Gambling on the Patriots to win 2008’s Super Bowl, the mayor of Boston bet 100 what?

Answer: Cups of clam chowder

(Wrong answers: Chicken enchiladas, Cheesesteaks, Everything bagels)

Entertainment - Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” states you shouldn’t do what while sittin’ at the table?

Answer: Count your money

(Wrong answers: Eat spicy food, Call your mother, Bark like a dog)

Science - Win or lose, gambling causes the brain to release what pleasure-causing substance?

Answer: Dopamine

(Wrong answers: Bile, Mucus, T cells)

Geography - Outfitted with replica canals, what Las Vegas casino offers gondola rides?

Answer: The Venetian

(Wrong answers: New York New York, Sahara, Planet Hollywood)

Art - C.M. Coolidge’s 1903 painting “A Friend in Need” shows what animals playing poker?

Answer: Dogs

(Wrong answers: Goats, Hippopotamuses, Zebras)

History - What U.S. president’s poker winnings during WWI funded his engagement ring for Mamie?

Answer: Dwight Eisenhower

(Wrong answers: Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan)

Sports - In 1989, who was permanently banned from baseball for betting on his own team?

Answer: Pete Rose

(Wrong answers: Derek Jeter, Sammy Sosa, Roger Clemens)

Entertainment - To Bart’s delight, what animated family adopts its pet greyhound at a dog race track?

Answer: The Simpsons

(Wrong answers: The Brady Bunch, The Addams Family, Modern Family)

Science - What number is the most likely to be rolled in craps?

Answer: Seven

(Wrong answers: Two, Eleven, Twelve)

Geography - Seminoles opened the U.S.’s first Native American gambling operation in what state?

Answer: Florida

(Wrong answers: Oregon, Vermont, Rhode Island)

Art - Appearing to be stabbing himself, a deck of card’s king of hearts has what nickname?

Answer: Suicide king

(Wrong answers: Dance king, Festive king, March king)

Trivia Quest Episode 21 Hard Mode Questions And Answers

History - Ushering in modern Vegas, what mobster opened the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in 1946?

Answer: “Bugsy” Siegel

(Wrong answers: Al Capone, “Lucky” Luciano, Vito Genovese)

Sports - Although 5,000-to-1 underdogs, Leicester City won their league at what sport in 2016?

Answer: Soccer

(Wrong answers: Hockey, Rugby, Cricket)

Entertainment - What actor spent time with gamblers to prepare for his “Uncut Gems” role?

Answer: Adam Sandler

(Wrong answers: Ryan Gosling, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix)

Science - “Splitting” and “doubling down” can reduce the house edge in what game?

Answer: Blackjack

(Wrong answers: Keno, Roulette, Craps)

Geography - A mix of pinball and slots, what nation gambles billions annually on pachinko?

Answer: Japan

(Wrong answers: Russia, Greece, Brazil)

Art - Resembling huge ballon flowers, what artist’s “Tulips” resides at Wynn Las Vegas?

Answer: Jeff Koons

(Wrong answers: Jean-Michel Basquiat, Cecily Brown, Keith Haring)

History - Allegedly holding “aces and eights,” what lawman was killed while playing poker?

Answer: “Wild Bill” Hickok

(Wrong answers: Bat Masterson, Wyatt Earp, “Doc” Holiday)

Sports - Gamblers placing an “exacta” bet predict the horses that finish in what positions?

Answer: First and second

(Wrong answers: First only; First, second and third; Every position)

Entertainment - In “Rounders,” John Malkovich’s character Teddy KGB has a “tell” involving what food?

Answer: Cookies

(Wrong answers: Potato chips, Popcorn, Peanuts)

Science - When dealt five cards, the odds of getting what poker hand are 1 in 649,740?

Answer: Royal flush

(Wrong answers: Four of a kind, Full house, Two pair)

Geography - What nation forbids its own citizens from entering its lavish Monte Carlo Casino?

Answer: Monaco

(Wrong answers: Morocco, Bahrain, San Marino)

Art - Depicting a game called “primero,” “The Cardsharps” is by what Baroque artist?

Answer: Caravaggio

(Wrong answers: Gustav Klimt, Edvard Munch, Georges Seurat)

