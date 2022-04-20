Netflix's Trivia Quest: Season 1 - Episode 20 Answers

In Season 1, Episode 20 of the interactive animated series Trivia Quest on Netflix (inspired by the popular mobile gaming app, Trivia Crack), Willie (voiced by Jonathan Melo) challenged audiences to a new round of questions all about outer space to help defeat the bad guy, Rocky. Let’s take a look at the correct answers for each question of today’s theme - “Out Of This World” - in both Easy and Hard mode.

As we are about to get into the answers, there are obviously spoilers ahead! If you'd rather play today's game first, check out Trivia Quest on Netflix.

Trivia Quest Episode 20 Easy Mode Questions and Answers

History - In 1961, what U.S. president pledged to send an American to the Moon by 1970?

Answer: John F. Kennedy

(Wrong answers: Grover Cleveland, Theodore Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan)

Sports - More PGA than NASA, U.S. astronaut Alan Shepard did what on the moon in 1971?

Answer: Hit a golf ball

(Wrong answers: Tossed a Frisbee, Kicked a soccer ball, Ran a 100-yard dash)

Entertainment - Whose music video for “Oops!… I Did it Again” is a love story set on Mars?

Answer: Britney Spears

(Wrong answers: U2, Jay-Z, Adele)

Science - Scientists are working to develop what propulsion system popularized in “Star Trek”?

Answer: Warp drive

(Wrong answers: Whoosh drive, Whiz drive, Whip drive)

Geography - Reaching surface temperatures of 800 degrees F, what planet is closest to the sun?

Answer: Mercury

(Wrong answers: Jupiter, Uranus, Earth)

Art - Who wrote the groundbreaking science fiction novel “The War of the Worlds”?

Answer: H.G. Wells

(Wrong answers: Mark Twain, Jane Austen, Oscar Wilde)

History - Good girl! The first animal to orbit Earth, Laika was a what?

Answer: Dog

(Wrong answers: Sloth, Penguin, Donkey)

Sports - Counting David Beckham among its former players, the LA Galaxy play what pro sport?

Answer: Soccer

(Wrong answers: Basketball, Hockey, Baseball)

Entertainment - Who was the artificial intelligence character in “2001: A Space Odyssey”?

Answer: HAL

(Wrong answers: BUB, GOO, PEZ)

Science - A harvest moon is the full moon occurring closest to the start of what crisp season?

Answer: Autumn

(Wrong answers: Summer, Winter, Spring)

Geography - Also home to the NBA’s Rockets, in what Texas city is NASA’s Johnson Space Center?

Answer: Houston

(Wrong answers: San Antonio, Dallas, El Paso)

Art - A domed theater that presents shows about the night sky is often called a what?

Answer: Planetarium

(Wrong answers: Stararium, Cosmosarium, Unniversarium)

Trivia Quest Episode 20 Hard Mode Questions And Answers

History - In 1610, what Italian astronomer discovered the four largest moons of Jupiter?

Answer: Galileo Galilei

(Wrong answers: Nicolaus Copernicus, Johannes Kepler, Isaac Newton)

Sports - What astronaut was on high school’s undefeated state championship football team?

Answer: Buzz Aldrin

(Wrong answers: John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Neil Armstrong)

Entertainment - What furry ‘80s TV alien hails from the planet Melmac?

Answer: ALF

(Wrong answers: Mr. Spock, Beldar Conehead, Mork)

Science - If you weigh 150 pounds on Earth, what is your approximate weight on the Moon?

Answer: 25 pounds

(Wrong answers: 15 pounds, 50 pounds, 75 pounds)

Geography - In the “Star Wars” universe, Ewoks hail from the forest moon of what planet?

Answer: Endor

(Wrong answers: Alderaan, Naboo, Hoth)

Art - In mid-Manhattan, a statue of what Greek Titan holds the heavens on his shoulders?

Answer: Atlas

(Wrong answers: Hades, Zeus, Apollo)

History - The U.S. Army claimed a “flying disc” that crashed near Roswell in 1947 was a what?

Answer: Weather balloon

(Wrong answers: Helicopter rotor, Cannonball, Remote-controlled plane)

Sports - The International Space Station is home to a treadmill with what name?

Answer: COLBERT

(Wrong answers: KIMMEL, CORDEN, FALLON)

Entertainment - Introduced in “Space Oddity,” Major Tom later appeared in what David Bowie song?

Answer: Ashes to Ashes

(Wrong answers: China Girl, Fame, Heroes)

Science - Which dwarf planet is named after the Roman goddess of agriculture?

Answer: Ceres

(Wrong answers: Eris, Haumea, Makemake)

Geography - In 2013, a house-sized asteroid entered Earth’s atmosphere over what country?

Answer: Russia

(Wrong answers: India, Mexico, Peru)

Art - Researchers believe the brightest star in Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” is what?

Answer: Venus

(Wrong answers: Jupiter, Neptune, Mars)

Did you get all the questions in Episode 20 correct? Did you get a better score than when you played Episode 19? Be sure to check back tomorrow for the outcome of the next episode of Trivia Quest on Netflix and, also, take a look at our 2022 Netflix TV show premiere dates schedule or our Netflix movie release schedule to see what else you can stream when you’re not playing the game!