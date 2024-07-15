New Stranger Things Season 5 Video Seems To Answer Major Question About Dustin And Other Teens Following Eddie's Death

It’s not likely that Stranger Things Season 5 will end up taking over the 2024 TV schedule , with the final batch of eps likely to start dropping in early 2025. The latest official behind-the-scenes video from Netflix strengthens that assumption by confirming the production that started up in January is now still only half-completed, with several more months of filming to come. Perhaps shockingly, however, the BTS clip contains footage that appears to answer a big question about the fate of the Hellfire Club in the wake of Eddie’s assumed death .

Following the deadly and highly destructive events at the end of Stranger Things Season 4 , many fans were curious (bordering on worried) that the questionable sacrifice of Joseph Quinn’s Eddie meant that the merch-spawning Hellfire Club would disband or otherwise disappear when Season 5 kicks off. But it appears as if the group will continue to thrive somewhat in the final episodes, assuming the moment being filmed below does indeed come from a “current” scene within the show’s timeline.

(Image credit: Stranger Things X)

To play devil's advocate with this Hellfire Club business(pun not intended but still hopefully appreciated), it's certainly possible that Dustin is only wearing the applicable T-shirt in memory of his late friend and one of Hawkins' biggest badasses. And he's the only one of the friend group donning such attire, which could mean it's no longer embraced by the wider community. To the extent that it was in Season 4, anyway.

Despite any logical arguments standing in the way, however, I still believe that Matt and Ross Duffer will continue to keep the Hellfire Club going in Season 5. If not as an evolving plot point in which Dustin leads a squad of emblem-clad warriors, than as a likely catalyst for Hawkins residents and others to misguidedly dive into Satanic Panic mode by blaming the club for Stranger Things' many deaths and spooky chaos.

Granted, the real-world controversy that pervaded many levels of culture throughout the '80s and '90s didn't have any legitimately supernatural culprits like Vecna causing town-wide destruction. As such, it'll be a stretch for anyone to legitimately think a group of D&D-enjoying good-guy nerds are responsible for everything happening. So maybe the group will get to exist without being a scapegoat for monsters.

One might think that single image is the crux of the new video shared to Stranger Things' X page, but it's just a small part of this celebratory look at what the cast and crew have been busy with for the past six months. Check it out!

Take it all in, nerds…we’ve hit the halfway mark of filming the final season and wanted to give you all a look at what we’ve been up to pic.twitter.com/RdQsZvoPYwJuly 15, 2024

As far as other exciting news goes, several new cast members pop up in the video above, such as Bookworm's Nell Fisher, Joe Pickett's Alex Breaux and up-and-coming young actor Jake Connelly. Info about which characters each will be playing is yet to be learned.

