Nikki Glaser Says There Was ‘Backlash’ After Tom Brady Roast: ’I Did Feel Bad’
The comedian reflects on her viral roast of the former quarterback.
It’s been months since The Roast of Tom Brady hit Netflix (one of the best streaming services), but the former NFL quarterback is still having regrets about participating in the event. Brady took some hard hits during the evening and admitted to wishing that he opted out of the roast for the sake of his children. Now, Nikki Glaser -- who was one of the roasters -- is continuing to discuss on her own participation. She most recently discussed the "backlash" she's experienced and laid out what she thinks about Brady’s feelings in hindsight.
The gloves were off during the Brady roast, as the comedians and football players who participated seemingly made jokes about everything under the sun. There seemed to be few limits placed on what they could joke about, including jabs about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, crypto financial losses and football rivalries. Nikki Glaser previously discussed Brady's reaction, saying that he may not have been informed on how rough the roasts can get. The comedian spoke to that point and more during an interview with Deadline:
After the roast was streamed live this past May, there were a slew of reports on how Tom Brady allegedly felt about the roast and the lingering effects the event had on his family dynamic. Brady and Bündchen are divorced, yet they both still co-parent their two children together. Even if this was the case, the former New England Patriots player willingly participated in the event, and signed off on any and all jokes made at his expense throughout the night. That said, Nikki Glaser still believes that Brady probably didn’t anticipate the comedians to go as hard as they did and that she felt some guilt in the aftermath:
Roasts are a tradition at this point, and the seven-time Super Bowl winner is far from the first celebrity to participate in such a lashing by their own free will. The roasts of Alec Baldwin, Justin Bieber and James Franco were all big hits for Comedy Central. Plus, Brady wasn’t the only person who had jokes made at their expense throughout the night, and he had the opportunity to roast everyone there at the end of the broadcast himself.
After all of the Tom Brady roast backlash, Nikki Glaser found herself reflecting on why she enjoys participating in them in general. She's widely considered one of the best roast comedians ever, but she is self aware that sometimes out of context, her jokes can come across as mean spirited or out of line. While speaking to Deadline, Glaser ultimately used a sports analogy to explain her approach to the quippy, scathing jokes she's known for sharing here and there:
This is an interesting way of putting it. While players on a football field might be taking actual physical beatings, roast comedians are used to taking emotional ones. While Tom Brady may have been accustomed to a sacking from an opposing team, he was apparently not used to a brutal roasting, and the bruising effect it may have. Even if Brady does have his own regrets about the roast, he hasn't directed anything specific towards Glaser and the jokes she made at the event. Ultimately, she was doing the job she was hired for and, based on the reactions from the crowd at Brady's roast, she was a hit.
You can revisit The Roast of Tom Brady now with a Netflix subscription. Fans of Nikki Glaser should also check out her latest comedy special, Someday You'll Die, which is available to stream with a Max subscription. For more information on other hilarious stand-up sets streaming on the platform now, make sure to read up on the funniest comedy specials streaming on Max.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.