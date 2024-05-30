Nikki Glaser: What To Watch If You Like The Stand-Up Comedian

For more than a half-decade now, Nikki Glaser has been one of the biggest, most visible, and most outspoken stand-up comedians on the planet. The brutally honest comedian from St. Louis, Missouri, who hasn’t shied away from touching on taboo topics or being incredibly honest about Ben Affleck and others bombing on stage at the hilarious and harsh Tom Brady roast , has built a reputation as someone who’ll do and say just about anything in her various stand-up specials.

If you recently heard about the former Dancing with the Stars contestant and FBoy Island host (which isn’t available anywhere right now), or you simply want to check out some of her material, stick around, because we’re about to go through several things to watch if you like Nikki Glaser. Let’s take a look…

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Roast Of Tom Brady (2024)

Over the past few years, Nikki Glaser has proven herself not only as one of the best stand-up comedians on the planet but also one of the most vicious roasters. During the Comedy Central roasts of Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis, and Rob Lowe (links for those down below), Glaser let the special guests (and others on stage) have it with one barb after another. However, she turned it up a notch for The Roast of Tom Brady.

Though we didn’t see it at home, Glaser received a standing ovation from the audience during the May 2024 Netflix special, and it was more than deserved. One of the highlights of the night, she gave one of the best roast sets in history, which is saying something.

Stream The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix.

Also Try The Roast of Alec Baldwin on Paramount+.

Also Try The Roast of Bruce Willis on Paramount+.

Also Try The Roast of Rob Lowe on Paramount+.

(Image credit: HBO)

Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die (2024)

If you were one of the people who were amused, shocked, or blown away by Glaser’s set at Brady’s roast, then you should definitely check out her latest HBO comedy special, Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die, which features material that is as in your face and abrasive (in a good way) as its title lets on.

Glaser, no stranger to pushing buttons and challenging social norms, is in peak form in this one-hour routine release in May 2024. From talking about not wanting to be a mom to her own mortality to pretty much everything else she wants to discuss with anyone with a Max subscription , she goes at it… hard!

Stream Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die on Max.

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

Not Safe With Nikki Glaser (2016)

Though it didn’t make it to a second season , Not Safe with Nikki Glaser was one of those must-watch Comedy Central talk shows from the 2010s. Over the course of 20 episodes, Glaser, joined by a panel of guests, dove into anything and everything dealing with sex, no matter how uncomfortable it made the audience or herself.

Definitely a show you don’t want to watch with your parents, kids, or anyone who typically likes to avoid awkward conversations (or situations), Not Safe was wild, with episode titles like “Carpe Do ‘Em,” “Make America Horny Again,” and “24 Hours in a Strip Club.”

Buy Not Safe with Nikki Glaser on Amazon.

(Image credit: E!)

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? (2022)

Right before the COVID-19 pandemic pretty much changed everything overnight (We remember March 2020, right?), Glaser was one of the brightest up-and-coming stars of the stand-up world and it looked like she was about to reach new heights. And while she did go on to experience new heights, she first made a detour to her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, where she moved back in with her folks.

That’s the premise for Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, the comedian’s 2022 E! reality series where the comedian answers the classic question: Can you go home again? This in-depth look at her life, as well as the relationships that fill her days, is enlightening, hilarious, and entertaining as all hell.

Stream Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? on Peacock.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Standups (2017)

There are so many great stand-up options on Netflix, and that includes the three-part comedy series, The Standups. Released between 2017 and 2021, the series gave up-and-coming comedians 30-minute spots to showcase their best material and reach a bigger audience. Nate Bargatze, Fortune Feimster, Dan Soder, and Nikki Glaser are just a few of the names who made the showcase of great and developing talent, and it never gets old.

From describing one of the most excruciating experiences of her life (joining Match.com) to some of the wildest dirty talk you’ll hear with a Netflix subscription and brutally honest bits about everyday life, Glaser’s half-hour set is fast and furious.

Stream The Standups on Netflix.

(Image credit: HBO)

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (2022)

Getting your first HBO stand-up special is a major moment for any comedian, and Nikki Glaser didn’t squander her opportunity when the premium cable channel came calling in 2022. Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth is what you’d expect from the raunchy, raucous, and honest comedian, but just turned up a few notches.

From embarrassing stories of guys who like to be called “Daddy” in bed to the tearing down of the “Old Soul” trope to dystopian futures not unlike The Handmaid’s Tale, Glaser covers it all in this shocking, gross, filthy, and hilarious one-hour routine.

Stream Niki Glaser: Good Clean Filth on Max.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nikki Glaser: Bangin' (2019)

Though each of Glaser’s comedy specials touches on similar topics, there’s no denying that the talented comedian and wordsmith can come up with fresh, unique, and sensational ways to talk about sex, insecurities, and awkward memories from childhood. Her 2019 Netflix special, Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ does all of those things really, really well, creating a funny yet oddly heartfelt look into what makes her tick.

You can go from hearing stories where Glaser compares herself to Nosferatu one minute and then starts talking about power plays in the bedroom the next. Again, this is something that the faint of heart (or easily embarrassed or offended) may want to avoid, but it’s great for the rest of us.

Stream Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ on Netflix.

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

Nikki Glaser: Perfect (2016)

In 2016, Comedy Central put out Nikki Glaser: Perfect, one of the comedian’s earliest specials. If you want to go back and see where Glaser got started, this nearly 42-minute routine (an hour if you add in commercial breaks) will do the trick. It’s not crudely made (though it is crude) or anything like that, but you do get an early glimpse at the trademark style the comedian would develop throughout her career.

From talking about the early days of a long-term relationship to dishing the dirt on the importance of hygiene in bed, there’s a lot to unpack and laugh at in this hilarious and fast-paced special.

Stream Nikki Glaser: Perfect on Paramount+.