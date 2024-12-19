Nikki Glaser Got Some Solid Advice From Ricky Gervais Ahead Of Hosting The Golden Globes: ‘Just Because You’re Invited…’

Following the announcement of the 2025 Golden Globe nominees , the countdown to the award show has begun, and host Nikki Glaser is doing her homework for the live event set to air on the 2025 TV schedule . However, while she absolutely killed during the Tom Brady roast and has proven her ability to play a room, she's still learning and seeking out advice for this new gig. So, she reached out to former host Ricky Gervais, and he shared some solid guidance with her.

With the 82nd annual Golden Globes just around the corner, the comedian and actress sat down with CBS Mornings to talk about the event. When chatting about the ceremony, they brought up some of the best hosts in the biz, including Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Ricky Gervais, and asked if she sought advice from them. The I Feel Pretty alum said she immediately reached out to some of them and Gervais had some great words of wisdom, as she said:

…And his advice was: ‘Be yourself. You’re not one of them.’

The simple but blunt response is exactly right, and so on brand for The Office UK star. A crowd–virtual or in person–can tell if someone on stage is being real, and it's great to know that Gervais made the point very clear to Glaser.

She then explained some of his other words of wisdom, which again, are realistic and to the point:

‘Don’t try to walk out there acting like you’re an A-lister. Just because you’re invited–you wouldn’t be if you weren’t the host.’

There’s a reason why Gervais was asked back time and again to host, he understood what the show needed to succeed. So, his advice is solid and should be taken, and it seems like that's exactly what Glaser is doing.

Gervais and the others Glaser reached out to all seemingly mentioned that the room in person is noisy too. They shared that it's more important to talk to the audience at home instead of waiting for the in-house crowd to quiet down, which the 2025 host seemed to be thrilled about. I’m sure that it’s more essential than one may seem to think, especially if the comedian is used to performing to an attentive audience. However, I'm positive the stand-up will thrive in this environment.

Overall, I am excited to see Glaser get up on that historic stage with solid advice in hand and guide the annual good time award show into its 82nd year.

