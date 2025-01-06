Nikki Glaser's Golden Globes Performance Nearly Went Off Without A Hitch, Except For The Wardrobe Malfunction She Suffered During Pre-Show Video

In case you missed it, the 82nd Golden Globe Awards aired on CBS this past weekend amid the 2025 TV schedule, and host Nikki Glaser crushed it. The comedian’s turn on the movie and TV-honoring award show was seemingly flawless. While she served excellent looks and even better jokes (and throughout the evening), it seemed like she had fun both before and during the show. The only thing that seemed to go wrong for the iconic roaster was a wardrobe malfunction she revealed in a pre-show video.

While 82nd Globes, Nikki Glaser totally committed. She kept it fun, roasty and true to her style of comedy, and that was also the case with her final Instagram post of the evening, in which the fashion faux pas goes down. The video shows the 40-year-old lip-syncing to the Taylor Swift song "Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?" and prepping for the evening ahead. She starts singing in the makeup chair, then on the carpet and backstage, where her dress reveals a little more than she wanted of her chest. Check it out for yourself below:

A post shared by Nikki Glaser (@nikkiglaser) A photo posted by on

All in all, the accidental nip slip isn’t all that bad, because it was on her terms and she’s able to have fun with it. I love the transitions of locations as the song progresses. It ups the post’s likability and humor (and makes the wardrobe malfunction funnier?). The video is goofy and feels very on brand for the comedian, which ultimately adds even more to her success, in my opinion.

The awards show newcomer, after all, went to work for the gig right away and sought advice from Ricky Gervais and other pros, which she took to heart and brought to the Beverly Hilton. Nikki Glaser’s IG post balances her overall performance and helps her authenticity shine through the reviews of the night.

Don’t be fooled by the comedic clip though, as the Someday You’ll Die star did her homework and paid attention to what should and should not be included. She avoided super hot-button and ongoing topics, even avoiding a mention of present lawsuits involving Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal battle.

With Nikki Glaser successfully holding the show down and the 2025 Golden Globe winners officially announced we can look ahead at the upcoming award shows. For now, though, other prospective hosts should take note of the Trainwreck alum’s night. This is how you host an award show -- employ a bit of theater and audience participation. Also, save the wardrobe drama (or any kind) for your own social media page.

If you’re a Nikki Glaser convert and want to watch more, look over some essential Glaser watches.