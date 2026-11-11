I'm Not Against Fairy Smut, But I Still Reject That Label For ACOTAR

First and foremost, I have nothing against smut, fairy or otherwise, so this is by no means a judgment on the term frequently used (often by its own fans) to describe extra spicy romance and romantasy books. We like what we like, and sometimes that includes a lil spice. Or a lot, whatever. That being said, I'm also in agreement with the fans of Sarah J. Maas' ACOTAR and other romantasy series who oppose these books being reduced to the label of "fairy smut," especially if it's to explain why they're so popular. While some romantic fantasy books may be adored primarily for how sexually graphic they are, I just don't believe that's the case for ACOTAR.

Having devoured A Court of Splintered Harmony, the sixth book in Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Thorns and Roses (aka ACOTAR) series, much quicker than I wish I had when it arrived in October, my Instagram feed is now chock full of reactions to the novel, memes and theories. The discourse should hopefully sustain me for weeks, while I wait alongside other ACOTAR fans for Book 7, A Court of Forgotten Melody, to hit shelves in January. Among the topics that came across my feed recently were reactions (often frustrated ones) to the use of the term "fairy smut" to describe the ACOTAR books.

Sarah J. Maas ('Lovingly') Described As The 'Queen Of Fairy Smut'

The New York Times used the term 'fairy smut' – or, more specifically, it refers to author Sarah J. Maas as "the queen of fairy smut" – in a recent headline for an article discussing the mega-popularity of the series and merch sales. In fairness to The Times, the article does clarify that the "queen of fairy smut" phrasing that they're quoting is used "lovingly" by some of Maas' fans, when describing her (as opposed to The Times describing her as such). Regardless, it hits different to see Sarah J. Maas referred to in that way in a headline, knowing it'll be read by people outside the fandom. And it ties into the bigger topic, which is that the term being used -- even in an affectionate or humorous way -- to describe the author and her series might create the impression that the main draw of these books, which are massively popular among women, is the fairy sex.

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Just How Spicy Are The ACOTAR Books?

The first ACOTAR book sees the primary protagonist, Feyre Archeron, taken captive by a beastly fae male after she kills a wolf while trying to hunt for food to feed her family. This draws her into the magic realm that she and other humans typically avoid due to the danger. Romance and adventure ensue from there, and more characters are added or developed further as the books go on. I think there's only one descriptive sex scene in the first book. The spice increases in later books, but so does the number of pages. Are we all really reading 700+ page fantasy books for the occasional bit of erotica?

I'm not going to sit here and tell you that the spice isn't part of what's great about the ACOTAR books, but it's by no means the first thing I'd celebrate about it. I actually think it'd be misrepresenting the books to recommend them to someone looking for an especially spicy romantasy series.

My main takeaways from all of the ACOTAR books have to do with bigger developments in the story – epic battles, magical abilities, weapons with special powers, scary or mysterious beings dwelling in the forest or mountains or the bottom of a lake. You know, the stuff you might find in fantasy novels? I do love the way romance is woven in with the magic – how a mating bond can create a deep connection between two fae. Romantasy is undoubtedly a fair description for these books, as is the case with Maas' other series (Throne of Glass, Crescent City). "Fairy smut" is not.

I Can't Speak For All Fans, But I Can Speak As One Of The Many Women Who Love This Series

One thing I absolutely love about the ACOTAR books is the complexity of their female characters and often the sisterhood they find (both with actual sisters and chosen family). Sure, these heroines have romantic interests, but they're also battling inner demons, facing drastic changes in their lives, making choices, reckoning with their past traumas, and coming into their power. It's exciting! It's emotional and suspenseful, and it leaves me simultaneously satisfied and wanting more. That they fall in love and have great sex amidst everything else going on is undoubtedly part of the draw (if the ACOTAR TV show happens, I'd absolutely want the romance and spiciness to be a part of it), but it's just one piece of a greater epic story.

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I think my reason for wanting to say this all out loud – beyond listening to other fans on Instagram expressing their own thoughts and frustration and defending Sarah J. Maas for her accomplishments – is that I love seeing the ACOTAR books receive the praise and love they deserve (including from celebrities like Margot Robbie and even Anne Hathaway), as evidenced by how excited people are about the new books. I'm one of the many fans who got on board with Maas' books after A Court of Silver Flames came out, after all. When something breaks out into the mainstream as ACOTAR has, people start to wonder what it is that fans -- again, in many cases with this one, women -- love about it. The answer to that is a lot of things, including great storytelling on the author's part.

To brand it smut, even in an affectionate or jokey way, especially if you're speaking to or from outside the fandom, reduces the series to one thing, and it's not even the main thing I and many other fans love the most about it.