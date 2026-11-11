Patrick Stewart’s Favorite Star Trek Episode Is Popular With Fans, But He Loved It For A Different Reason

I think Patrick Stewart gave many great performances on Star Trek: The Next Generation, but I've always wondered which episode stood out as his favorite. I finally found out more after the actor's passing, and while I wasn't surprised by his choice, I didn't see it coming when his reason was way different from the fans.

If you're a Trek fan, you probably know "The Inner Light" is generally considered one of the best episodes of The Next Generation. I wouldn't have been surprised if Stewart loved the episode because it put Picard in a completely different setting than he was used to, and while that's (probably) part of it, he told Wired there was another reason it actually stood out.

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Why Patrick Stewart's Favorite TNG Episode Is "The Inner Light"

"The Inner Light" was a unique episode for Patrick Stewart because it allowed him to spread his wings and do something other than the traditional performance of Jean-Luc Picard. As he mentioned when asked about it, he was equally thrilled that he got to work alongside a beloved family member.

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Because I become someone other than Jean-Luc Picard over decades of living a different life, and therefore become a different person, a domestic person, not a starship captain. And there is another, personal reason. My son Daniel played my son in ‘The Inner Light.’ That was an extraordinary experience.

It's great to hear that Patrick Stewart loved working with his son so much, though it's certainly bittersweet. It's known that Stewart had an estranged relationship with his children, as People reported that their relationship with him was practically nonexistent when they were small, and things didn't improve later on.

Stewart wrote in later years that he regretted putting his career before his own children. In this instance, he was able to blend both into one, and it makes the story more than a little heartbreaking to read. It certainly will change the way I see the episode the next time I see it with a Paramount+ subscription.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

What Is "The Inner Light" About?

For those unfamiliar with the episode, "The Inner Light" revolves around Picard after he is struck with a mysterious beam that renders him unconscious. While he's out, he proceeds to live an alternate life as Kamin, a scientist on a faraway planet with a wife and family. He lives for decades on the planet, only to awaken later as Picard. The bigger twist? Only twenty-five minutes have passed.

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It's interesting in hindsight to hear Patrick Stewart talk about this episode and see the parallels in his own life. Keep in mind, the actor was working pretty much up until his death, even hinting months prior he'd never retire. Perhaps one of the reasons Picard was one of Star Trek's best characters was because he was played by someone who understood the concept of being married to a career, and the pain that comes along with it.

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All this to say, it's clear Stewart was beloved by all he worked with, and I haven't read a negative thing about him. He did more in his time on Earth than some could do in two lifetimes, so I'm not surprised to hear that, in his old age, he wished he could've done more.

Watch Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which is available to stream right now on Paramount+. I may have to check out "The Inner Light" today after learning about this, though I think it'll be more emotional for me to watch now than it was back then.