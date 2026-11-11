After Tatyana Ali's Surprise Advancement, I Think Three Couples Could Miss DWTS' Season 35 Finale
She has all the momentum heading into the semifinals.
Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik just pulled off the upset of the season after the fans voted them through to Dancing With The Stars Season 35 semifinals over Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy. It feels like they have all the momentum to get voted through to the finale, which means one of the previous favorites to win may not.
Assuming that happens, which couple won't be on the 2026 TV schedule when finale night rolls around? I have some guesses, and just as a heads-up, a couple of them will ruffle feathers. If Tatyana and Jan are indeed on their way to the DWTS finals, I think fans need to prepare for the reality that one of these three will be gone at the end of next week.
Maura And Mark
It's been a rough few weeks for Maura Higgins, and taking that bold chance on a "Thong Song" performance did her no favors. Her energy seems off, and the injuries are mounting as she practices with Mark Ballas. She was one of my dark horse favorites to win Dancing With The Stars in the opening weeks, but as her scores fall, I think she could get cut next week.
Connor And Rylee
In the event that Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik advance to the finals of Dancing With The Stars, then the numbers would say that Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold are next on the chopping block. Their Halloween dance was great, and I've enjoyed their jokey dynamic all season. To me, it feels similar to how I felt before Julia Stiles was eliminated, in that I feel like they have nothing left to give. Usually, when that happens, DWTS fans stop voting.
Amber And Pasha
Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov 100% deserve to be in Dancing With The Stars' finale. That said, out of everyone on this list, I feel as though they have the least amount of fans rallying for them each and every week. Their dances are amazing, but hype is a major factor when it comes to DWTS. I've seen lots of contestants leave simply because people were more concerned about protecting other favorites, meaning others are forgotten.
Now, I should add that I don't think Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik getting to Dancing With The Stars' finale is a surefire thing. If she drops the ball during the semifinals with a bad performance, I think she could lose some of those crucial votes she'll need to ensure this Cinderella run keeps happening. Fans are voting for her because they see her effort, so if she loses it, she's as good as done.
I also know there's chatter about Harry Shum Jr. potentially getting voted out next week, but I can't see that happening. His dance experience alone will likely net him another near-perfect score, which should keep him safe regardless of how the audience votes. Then again, I thought the same about Jenna, so I guess we'll just have to wait and see.
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Dancing With The Stars continues on ABC on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can't wait for the Semifinals and to see who ends up competing in the Season 35 finale at the end of it all!
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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