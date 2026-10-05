Anne Hathaway Revealed Which ACOTAR Character She'd Love To Play, And I Have Thoughts

With Verity dominating at the box office in its opening weekend, and Yesteryear's upcoming adaptation creating quite a bit of buzz, it's no surprise that Anne Hathaway would be asked about her preferred role in another majorly in-demand book-to-screen adaptation. While there's been no recent word on the status of a big or small screen take on Sarah J. Maas' mega-popular romantasy series, A Court of Thorn and Roses, Hathaway knows which character she'd love to play.

🛑 Spoiler alert: I will be referencing at least one big spoiler from Sarah J Maas' Court of Thorns and Roses books, so read no further if you aren't caught up! Too spoilery, can't read? She'd love to play Nesta.)

The ACOTAR Character Anne Hathaway Would Love To Play

When Anne Hathaway sat down with Waterstones to talk about Verity, the topic of ACOTAR came up, and Hathaway immediately brought up how excited she was about the upcoming release of Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Splintered Harmony (yesssss!). Her enthusiasm seemed to implode moments later when she was asked which of Maas' characters she'd like to play.

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It's too big a question. I feel unworthy of it.

Eventually though, she did name a specific Archeron sister as being her ideal pick, though she seems doubtful she's right for the role:

If I could, I don't think I'm who should get cast, and I don't think I would be great, but I would love to play Nesta. Just because, the journey that she goes on, where she begins, the transformation, becoming a Valkyrie, I would love the training. But everything about me is wrong for the part, but in my head...in my head.

Anne Hathaway as Nesta? I Have Thoughts

I know some or even many ACOTAR fans might disagree with me here, but I can see Hathaway in the role. Or maybe I just want her to have a shot at it because Nesta deserves to be played by someone who would choose to play her above all of the other amazing ACOTAR characters, including Elain and Feyre. Just the fact that she said Nesta makes me want her to play Nesta.

I'm literally in the middle of a reread of A Court of Silver Flames, so Nesta is vivid and loud in my imagination these days. I'm also a massive Nesta fan in general, and I completely get what Hathaway means when she brings up Nesta's journey. If and when an ACOTAR adaptation actually starts moving forward in development, I'll be on the edge of my seat waiting to see who's cast for the role. And that were to be Anne Hathaway, I have no doubt she'd put her all into the part and doing Nesta justice with her performance.

But This Is All Hypothetical...

Even if you wholly disagree with me for even considering Hathaway in the role, as one of my coworkers did, we're unfortunately speaking in hypotheticals here anyway. There's no ACOTAR adaptation in development at present, and we haven't gotten any significant updates about one since the planned TV show was was scrapped at Hulu. Plus, I think Hathaway is speaking more out of her appreciation for the character than she is making a serious suggestion.

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Even I have to admit, as much as I want to support her dream-casting, I can't say that Hathaway is who I'd picture for Nesta. Part of that could be because Nesta is in her early 20s in the first book, and -- spoiler alert -- given that she's made High Fae by the Cauldron in the second, she won't be aging up much anytime soon. Still, just watch how Hathaway talks about playing her, and tell me you can't at least try to picture it?

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Another character who came up in this conversation is Amarantha, and wow, would Hathaway be great in that role! We've seen her show off her villainous side in the past, with Verity being a really great recent example. I can easily picture her tackling this particular High Fae female, unlikable though she may be.

Considering how enthusiastic Hathaway is about the series, I would love to see her be a part of an adaptation in some way or another, as a producer or a cast member (or both).

Here's hoping we get some actual news about a possible adaptation for the ACOTAR books. In the meantime, fans have two books to anticipate, one of which will be in our hands in a matter of weeks!