Upcoming Sarah J. Maas Books, Including What's Coming For The ACOTAR Series

It's about to be a really good time for fans of Sarah J. Maas and her A Court of Thorns and Roses series in particular. In addition to Book 6, which hits shelves in 2026, ACOTAR Book 7 arrives very early next year. Let's get into what we know about the upcoming ACOTAR books, as well as the status of Sarah J. Maas' other series.

Whats Ahead For The ACOTAR Series

Among the massively popular romantasy series that Sarah J. Maas has written is A Court of Thorns and Roses (a.k.a. ACOTAR), a romantasy series that follows a young human woman who finds herself brought into the neighboring land of Prythian, where the fae rule and reside in various courts. As it happens, things aren’t exactly peaceful there, and young Feyre finds herself immersed in the building turmoil, which leads to danger, drama, romance and encounters with beings both good and evil with centuries of history behind them. It's the kind of story that only gets better with each book, in my opinion.

From what we know, there are three books coming up for the ACOTAR series, two of which have release dates.

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From what Sarah J. Maas said on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March 2026, Books 6 and 7 are actually three parts of the same story arc she’s putting together, and there will be another book to follow. Here’s how she explained it after revealing that when she finished writing Part 1 of this new story, it was “like 400 pages long”:

And so I decided I wasn't going to approach this project from a traditional format of a book. What if this book was really f---ing long? What if it took me more than 1000 pages to tell the story that needed to be told, the arc that I wanted to create from start to finish, what if that took a long time. What if that took beyond the constraints of a single volume. What does that look like, how do I tell that story? And so Part 1 was this huge, huge thing, and then I realized it was going to be four parts -- a book told in four parts -- so then I wrote Part 2 and Part 3, and those were really f---ing long, and so Part 4 is yet to be written, because right now I'm trying to just get Part 1, which is out in October, and then Parts 2 and 3 will be out in January as like one combined thing.

In August 2026, Maas made a big splash with the reveals of the covers and titles of ACOTAR Books 6 and 7, which also included indications that these books encompass three connected parts.

A Court Of Splintered Harmony (ACOTAR Book 6)

(Image credit: Bloomsbury)

ACOTAR Book 6 is titled A Court Of Splintered Harmony (subtitled: The Valkyrie Cycle, Movement I)

(subtitled: The Valkyrie Cycle, Movement I) Release Date : October 27, 2026

: October 27, 2026 Pages: 352 (per Bloomsbury)

What A Court Of Splintered Harmony Will Be About

"What was broken will be remade."

Based on what Bloomsbury has revealed about the plot of A Court of Splintered Harmony, the book takes place as the Night Court and rest of Prythian are recovering from the Hybern War. The threat of the return of Koschei the Deathless looms, which attracts potential allies hoping for an opportunity to overtake the human lands.

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There's no word on whose perspective(s) the story will follow, however the mention of the Valkyrie in the subtitle seems like a pretty significant clue.

While the first four books focused mostly on Feyre’s story and perspective, the fifth book in the series shifted gears significantly by taking us into Nesta’s corner of the drama. Naturally, ACOTAR fans have been champing at the bit for Elain to take her turn as the primary POV within the series, however it's unclear if we'll see that happen or what level of involvement her character will have in the multi-part tale that's going to play out in Books 6, 7 and possibly 8.

A Court Of Forgotten Melody (ACOTAR Book 7)

(Image credit: Bloomsbury)

ACOTAR Book 7 is titled A Court Of Forgotten Melody (subtitled The Valkyrie Cycle Movements II and III)

(subtitled The Valkyrie Cycle Movements II and III) Release Date : January 12, 2027

: January 12, 2027 Pages: 896 (per Bloomsbury)

What A Court Of Forgotten Melody Will Be About

"What was lost will be reclaimed."

Koschei the Deathless remains a threat, according to Bloomsbury's description for A Court of Forgotten Melody. The story will also see power shifts and the emergence of old enemies. There's also a tease about the Night Court's inner circle scattering to the winds in an attempt to find a way to stand up to Koschei the Deathless and their allies.

Like the description for Book 6, Book 7's synopsis doesn't get into character names, so it's unclear who exactly the story will follow or how many POVs we might expect. Given the mention of the Night Court characters going in different directions, I think there's a solid chance there will be more than one POV, but that's just speculation.

I do want to highlight one other thing Maas said during the Call Her Daddy podcast, which wasn’t in response to the POV of these new books, but does leave me really excited to learn what (and who) this story is going to focus on. When asked about returning to the ACOTAR world to write, Maas said:

There was an element to it where... s--t that was tricky, like unrelated to the books but related to the books that I had to navigate and like figure out, and I wasn't going to ever force myself to write a book, because that doesn't make a good book. But I'm also someone who like, I take no s--t from myself, if I feel like I have writer's block, I'm like 'get your a-- in the chair and work,' but this was different ... This was a level of like, I needed to get some things sorted first. When it was ready to come out, when the right story hit me, it hit me hard, and I had a vision from the start of what it would be, how I would deliver it to you guys.

Maas is a wife and a mother and a human being with a personal life like any of us, so it’s understandable that she has to prioritize things above her writing. But it also sounds like she found a way back to her tale when the “right story” hit her, and it came in a big way. I absolutely can’t wait to read it!

What's Going On With The ACOTAR Adaptation?

There were initially plans for the ACOTAR book-to-screen adaptation at Hulu, but that project has since been scrapped. From what SJM said during the CHD podcast interview, she has the rights back for the adaptation, but her focus is on the books.

While that’s not great news in terms of the TV adaptation happening anytime soon, her comments about how involved she wants to be in things related to her work does make me optimistic that, if and when ACOTAR is adapted for the screen, the author will aim to have input in how it’s made.

The ACOTAR Books In Order

If you still haven't read Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Thorns and Roses series, here's the order of them by release date, including the fourth book, which is more of a novella (though it’s well over two-hundred pages). A Court of Frost and Starlight is a fraction of the length of the other books and the stakes are not as high, but it's still a must-read, in my opinion, as it helps reset the characters and where they are after the events of A Court of Wings and Ruin and ahead of A Court of Silver Flames. With the author referring to this next novel as Book 6, it seems ACOFAS officially counts as Book 4.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ACOTAR Book 1: A Court of Thorns and Roses (released May 2015) ACOTAR Book 2: A Court of Mist and Fury (released May 2016) ACOTAR Book 3: A Court of Wings and Ruin (released May 2017) ACOTAR Book 4: A Court of Frost and Starlight (novella released May 2018) ACOTAR Book 5: A Court of Silver Flames (released February 2021) ACOTAR Book 6 A Court Of Splintered Harmony Coming October 27, 2026 ACOTAR Book 7 A Court Of Forgotten Melody Coming January 12, 2027 ACOTAR Book 8 (Unconfirmed) This is a placeholder, since SMJ mentioned planning to write Part 4 following what we now know is ACOTSH (part I) and ACOFM (Parts II and III). Not announced yet

Crescent City Book 4

(Image credit: Bloomsbury)

The third book in the Crescent City series arrived early in 2024, and while Maas did confirm to Today, while promoting Book 3, that she has plans for a fourth, there’s no word on when that one will drop. In fact, what she said in January was:

You will have to wait a bit, but it’s on the airport taxiing line… It’s a little down… but I kind of know the vague ideas of what I want to happen.

It’s unclear exactly where Crescent City Book 4 sits on that runway, especially now that we know she has two ACOTAR books set to release soon, and then another one expected to arrive after that.

House of Flame and Shadow (paperback) If you still need to get caught up on the latest book in Sarah J. Maas' Crescent City series, the third novel, titled House of Flame and Shadow, is available to buy in paperback at Amazon and other places where books are sold.

The Crescent City series follows a young woman — Bryce Quinlan — who’s half-fae and half human, and living in the world of Midgard. Like ACOTAR, the Crescent City books feature fantasy, drama, romance, chaos and a variety of magical beings. But unlike ACOTAR, Bryce’s world is much more modern — magical, no doubt, but modern in the technology and lifestyles of its inhabitants.

The tone of this series is also different, as the first book plays out as a murder mystery, as Bryce — a free-spirited, but more presently grief-stricken young woman — finds herself trying to uncover the truth behind the murder of her best friend, who was killed by a demon. This puts her in the path of Hunt Athalar, a fallen angel with a dark past (and let’s face it, a pretty dark present).

In December 2024, the book made it to the final rounds and won the GoodReads Choice award for the Romantasy category, earning just shy of 123,000 votes from readers.

The Crescent City Books In Order

Word of advice if you’re new to Sarah J. Maas — probably don’t do what I did and read the first two Crescent City books before reading most of the ACOTAR series because you think, “well, there are fewer books in this one, so I’ll get caught up here then get back to ACOTAR.” As a relatively new reader to recent fantasy stories when I started reading Sarah J. Maas's books, I felt way in over my head diving into Crescent City, and if I could go back, I would’ve read the ACOTAR books before diving into this series.

To be clear, I did come to absolutely love the Crescent City books and the characters, but as I mentioned above, it's tonally different from ACOTAR in some significant ways. Here’s the order they released (which is the order you should read them):

Swipe to scroll horizontally Crescent City Book 1: House of Earth and Blood (released March 2020) Crescent City Book 2: House of Sky and Breath (released February 2022) Crescent City Book 3: House of Flame and Shadow (released January 2024)

At One Point, Sarah J. Maas Said She Knew What Her Next Four Books Were

In her 2024 interview with Today, Jenna Bush Hager asked Maas if she knew exactly what’s on the “runway” she spoke of (quoted in the above section about Crescent City), to which Maas responded…

Yeah, I plan years down the line … I know the next four books that I want to write, so they’re kind of in this taxiing position.

It was during that set of questions that Maas mentioned that ACOTAR Book 6 was the next one she’s writing. And she’d said prior that Crescent City Book 4 was coming at some point, which meant that -- at the time she was speaking -- there were two other unnamed projects she had planned. Whether they fit into the existing series, or they were something else, she didn't specify.

Given what we know as of 2026 about how she’s dividing up the next ACOTAR story into three books, I'm wondering if she was including ACOTAR 7 and 8 in those "next four books," or if she'd expected the whole story to fit within Book 6 at that point. In short, I don't know if this bit of information remains accurate.

Technically, we know she has three ACOTAR books lined up and plans for Crescent City Book 4, which totals four books. But If she didn't anticipate how long this next ACOTAR book was when she was talking to Today, she may have been referring to two other books we still don't know about. I guess we'll have to wait for more information!

Completed Series: Throne of Glass

(Image credit: Bloomsbury)

While ACOTAR and Crescent City have at least one new book coming apiece, Maas’s beloved Throne of Glass series concluded in 2018. Here’s the order of them, including The Assassin’s Blade, which is a collection of stories that take place before the events of Throne of Glass, and was published in 2014 (so you'll want to read that one after Book 2 - Crown of Midnight).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Book 0: The Assassin’s Blade (A prequel collection of stories released in 2014) Book 1: Throne of Glass (released August 2012) Book 2: Crown of Midnight (released August 27, 2013) Book 3: Heir of Fire (released September 2014) Book 4: Queen of Shadows (release September 2015) Book 5: Empire of Storms (released September 6, 2016) Book 6: Tower of Dawn (released September 2017) Book 7: Kingdom of Ash (released October 2018)

There were plans for a Throne of Glass TV adaptation at Hulu (per Deadline in 2016), but it’s been a decade since that news and there’ve been no major updates on it in recent years.

If you’re tapping your foot as though you don't already have a massive TBR waiting for you while you wait for updates on what’s coming up from Sarah J. Maas, I'm with you. I'll be sure to keep this page updated if and when there’s more news about what’s ahead for the existing series or other books Maas might have in the works.