I Can’t Believe A Lot Of The Ted Lasso Team Initially Didn't Think The Show Would Work

Not only is Ted Lasso one of Apple TV’s best shows , it’s also arguably one of the most beloved comedies of the last decade. Now, as it prepares to premiere Season 4 on the 2026 TV schedule , there’s a lot of hype surrounding its long-awaited return. However, before all that, back when the show was in its infancy, the team wasn’t so sure it’d be the winner it is.

Of course, hindsight is 20/20, and we’ve known for a long time now that Ted Lasso is special. However, before people were able to watch it with an Apple TV subscription , the streamer and Warner Bros. weren’t so sure about it. Explaining why that was the case, Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard and is a writer, producer, and co-creator on the show, told THR that his fellow co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis wanted the series to be filmed in the UK and have “British sensibility.” That was met with some apprehension, as Hunt recalled: