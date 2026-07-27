I Can’t Believe A Lot Of The Ted Lasso Team Initially Didn't Think The Show Would Work
They didn't fully believe at first.
Not only is Ted Lasso one of Apple TV’s best shows, it’s also arguably one of the most beloved comedies of the last decade. Now, as it prepares to premiere Season 4 on the 2026 TV schedule, there’s a lot of hype surrounding its long-awaited return. However, before all that, back when the show was in its infancy, the team wasn’t so sure it’d be the winner it is.
Of course, hindsight is 20/20, and we’ve known for a long time now that Ted Lasso is special. However, before people were able to watch it with an Apple TV subscription, the streamer and Warner Bros. weren’t so sure about it. Explaining why that was the case, Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard and is a writer, producer, and co-creator on the show, told THR that his fellow co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis wanted the series to be filmed in the UK and have “British sensibility.” That was met with some apprehension, as Hunt recalled: