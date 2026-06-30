One Big Mistake I Think Fox Has Already Made With The Baywatch Reboot

I am over-the-top enthusiastic to see what Fox is able to do with the Baywatch revival. I feel like I need to point this out first thing. I’m pumped to see Stephen Amell on board , I’ve been genuinely excited about how excited the ladies have been to throw on the infamous red suits and get to work, and I think everyone’s had a sweet attitude despite knowing how tough it can be to actually film this series. Seriously, I’m a fan of what’s coming, but I do think Fox has already made a mistake with the Baywatch reboot. Hear me out.

First, I Think Fox Has Done An Excellent Job Marketing Baywatch

From the second Baywatch was announced, Fox has done a great job with the marketing piece. There was the splashy casting of Amell and several ladies who already have large social media followings like Brooks Nader, Livvy Dunne and Shay Mitchell. After the Baywatch cast rounded out, Fox set up an actual casting call event that inspired thousands of people to show up in costume for a chance at a role on the network TV series.

(Image credit: Fox)

Our eyes were largely on the show at this point, and it hadn’t even started filming. So, then when the show did get off the ground, the hype was incredible. Right now, people are very interested in the drama from a novelty standpoint, and seeing if the models and social media stars can really pull their weight on the small screen. There are some haters, but in general the goodwill is there, and there’s reason to believe that people will at least tune in to give the series a chance. However, this is where Fox has completely lost me, and the fall 2026 TV schedule is involved.

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I Think Holding The Show Until Midseason Was A Huge Miss

The latest tease we got for Baywatch has come during this World Cup Run. In it, fans just get an extremely short clip of Brooks Nader slow motion jogging across the screen. The logo for the series flashes, and we get the show’s premiere date: “Coming January Fox (Next Day On Hulu).”

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Listen, Fox. The hype is here now. It’s bikini weather now. People are ready to see what the series is all about right now. You hold this show for the dead of winter, and I’m not sure the reception is going to be as high. Not only am I less interested in seeing fabulous people in tight swimsuits when it’s 20 degrees out Fahrenheit, I just don’t know how the network is going to sustain interest at this level for another six months.

It honestly feels like an impossible task. Most network TV hits the schedule in September. Network programming usually gets 22-24 episodes a season, but this isn’t always the case. Freshman shows in particular sometimes get a partial order, and Baywatch is getting 12 episodes for Season 1.

Something similar actually happened for Stephen Amell’s last series, Suits LA, which only got 13 episodes for its inaugural season on NBC. That series was later canceled, so it never got a full network order run. I don't want that to happen with his new show.

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I get it, sort of. With a partial order, the network needed to either pick the front of back half of the season to air Baywatch. There’s less competition in the spring, and I’m sure the thought process was it would be easier to launch when everyone’s already-established favorite shows aren’t returning at the same time.