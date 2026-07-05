Million Dollar Nannies Has Great Drama, But There's One Thing I Wish I Saw More Of

I recently got roped into a new series on the 2026 TV schedule and am now binging Million Dollar Nannies with my Hulu subscription. While I'm enjoying it thus far, there's one key thing holding it back, in my opinion, when deciding whether it's worthy of being mentioned among the best reality shows on TV right now.

The series follows a group of young nannies as they set up shop in Ibiza and offer vacation nanny services to wealthy people on vacation. There's partying, drama, and beautiful views. The only thing I don't see is what it's like on the job, which I feel is a major component missing from this otherwise great show.

(Image credit: Disney/Andrea Miconi)

Million Dollar Nannies Shows Very Little Of The Cast Actually Doing Their Jobs

Don't get me wrong: I love hearing the young group in Million Dollar Nannies go on about past issues with families, their personal lives, and talking smack about each other. I guess when I signed on to watch this show, I assumed I would see what it's like to be a nanny for the rich and famous. Well, rich, because I'm not sure many of the families featured on the show thus far's fame goes beyond the boundaries of TikTok.

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So far, we've seen the nannies apply to their job, but once they get the contract, we don't see what a day entails for these people once they get the gig. What exactly is the difference between being a nanny and being a nanny for the ultra-wealthy? Is the pay even better?

Sure, we get confessional segments in which we learn about dealing with high-maintenance clients, and some storylines show the lines you absolutely shouldn't cross. That said, I think I've learned more about this gig from Fran Drescher, which makes me want a revival of The Nanny even more.