It's Official, Disney's Buying All Of Hulu, And I Wonder What The News Means For My Favorite Streaming Service

All around, Hulu is an incredible streaming service. Between the next-day episodes from network television, its wide variety of complete series and well-rounded collection of original and licensed movies, it’s the icon I gravitate to the most when I’m looking for something to watch. But now I wonder if my opinion on the streaming service will change following some big news about the platform just coming through. The Walt Disney Company has decided to purchase the remaining stake in Hulu from Comcast’s NBCUniversal.

The House of Mouse reportedly made the deal to pay NBCU $8.61 billion for the company’s one-third stake in Hulu by December 1, via The Walt Disney Company website. The arrangement comes following Disney acquiring two-thirds of Hulu’s stake back in 2019 during Disney and Fox's merger.

The price Disney will pay to Comcast has not been etched in stone, as the company has agreed to an appraisal process where Hulu’s equity fair value will be assessed as of September 30, 2023 before the transaction amount is officially determined. Per Disney’s announcement, Hulu had a floor value of $27.5 billion when Disney and Comcast entered into its updated Hulu contract in 2019. Following the appraisal process, Hulu is expected to be completely owned by Disney within the 2024 calendar year.

