The Bear Season 3 Has Me Stressed Beyond Belief After My Binge, But I Just Need To Talk About 'Ice Chips'

Okay, so The Bear Season 3 has finally come—and I am stressed as all hell—but we need to talk about "Ice Chips."

At this point, if you're a fan of The Bear, you've probably already developed a few grey hairs. While the show itself is considered one of the best shows on Hulu, it certainly isn't for the faint of heart. There are plenty of intense moments that will either make you scream, cry, or do both at the same time – all while probably making you hungry.

But you want to know what else The Bear has? Great guest actors. And one of those guest actors came back for Season 3 of the show – Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna, Carmy and Sugar's (Natalie) mother. But why am I talking specifically about her episode this time around? Let's get into the reasons.

(Image credit: FX Networks)

How The Bear Season 3 Stressed Me Out During My Binge

When The Bear Season 3 dropped, I was pretty much glued to my couch from the first episode onwards because I have no self-control whatsoever.

Here's the thing with me—do I love the weekly structure of episodes when it comes to some of the best shows on Max , or maybe when Netflix decides to release their series weekly? Sure, I do. It builds up hype.

But will I willingly force myself to spread out a show if all the episodes drop at once? No, I am not that strong, and I don't think anyone has ever expected me to be. The Bear is one of those examples – I will sit down and binge every episode no matter what, even if it keeps me up until one in the morning…which this did.

Regardless, I like to binge shows, and The Bear has always been one that means a lot to me. As someone who has a passion for cooking and loves to watch the best cooking shows out there, this was a show that I knew I would love from the first season. It's made me even happier seeing how popular it has gotten over the last few years. But man, Season 3 had me stressed.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Honestly, it's not even a fact that it didn't feel like thy had a functional kitchen anymore. It just felt like everyone was always mad. There was rarely any compromise, which is what makes a good drama (I still can't believe this show is labeled as a comedy), and it's almost too much for my little heart to handle. I found myself near tears during certain parts of the episodes.

That overwhelming feeling of needing to be perfect, to make sure everything runs smoothly, but also having all these other little instances in their lives that turn it all upside down—it hits something in me and stresses me out beyond belief. But I actually had a bit of a break when we got to Episode 8, otherwise known as "Ice Chips."

(Image credit: FX)

Jamie Lee Curtis Is Still Amazing As Donna In "Ice Chips"

During Season 2 of The Bear, I specifically wrote a piece about Jamie Lee Curtis in the episode "Fishes" and how she appeared in the Season 2 finale as well. I was blown away by her performance and knew without a doubt that I needed this Oscar-winner to come back for Season 3.

I don't know why I didn't think it would happen, considering there were a good amount of return guest stars for Season 3, but when I saw Curtis appear as Donna again, I just about screamed and said, "There she is!"

Jamie Lee Curtis' best movies are endless, and her time on television is divine, but honestly, I think her role as Donna has become one of my favorites she has ever done – and that's even counting my love for her in the Halloween films . Donna is one of the emotionally complex characters that makes me really think about whether I like her or not, and that's what makes a great actor.

At first, Donna seems like a volatile mother. She screams, does abusive things, and can be emotionally manipulative, as we've seen from flashbacks. But Curtis is able to bring humanity into this woman, and we really start to see the cracks underneath the surface that have made her this way, the things that have shaped her into who she believed she had to become to not only deal with her children but her family, as well.

We see that in her interactions with Sugar throughout "Ice Chips," there is good in her despite the horrible things she has done. She still has this love for her children that she recalls to this day, and that makes her all the better.

(Image credit: FX)

This Episode Was My Favorite Of The Season For A Few Reasons

The biological act of giving birth is one of the most beautiful things a woman can do, and Sugar has feared it for some time in the show. Now, in her hour of need, she has to rely on her mother—the only person who answered the phone and the person she is most afraid of disappointing because of their past.

I loved this episode for a few reasons, and they're mainly these two characters. Not only is the act of a mother aiding her daughter into birthing the next generation beautiful, but it's how it's done that makes me emotional.

It's the slow giving in to Donna's breathing style that Sugar does to help with the contractions. It's the way that, through the pain, Donna and Sugar have some of the most honest conversations they have ever had because she is all Sugar has right now. It's that moment where Donna plays the same song for Sugar that she played when Sugar was born – gosh, I'm getting choked up thinking about it.

There is something so simple about this episode – a mother and a daughter welcoming a new daughter and granddaughter – but something so beautifully human. I'm also astounded that I somehow began this episode terrified for Sugar because her mother was there (thanks to the past they have) to becoming happy her mother came for her – and that's just excellent television writing.

(Image credit: FX)

I Have High Hopes For Donna And Natalie Moving Forward

Look, The Bear cast is incredibly talented. We have seen some amazing stories so far, and I'm sure we'll continue to see more in Season 4. I'm sure I'll end up loving Richie even more or falling more in love with Sydney and her incredible cooking…but I really, desperately want to see more Donna and Sugar. Or at least more Donna, because this episode, to me, was a turning point.

Some Fans Of The Bear Want Carmy And Sydney To Be Together, But I Think It's A Terrible Idea (Image credit: FX Networks) Do you want Carmy and Sydney together in The Bear? Here is what we think.

Even when Sugar's husband arrives, we can see how emotional Donna is to leave her daughter and let her be with the man Sugar truly feels safe with. Those tears in her eyes, the way she departs… there's so much you can tell about someone from just the way they walk.

I genuinely have nothing but high hopes for these two. In The Bear, we are always so focused on the environment of a high-paced kitchen, the yelling and screaming, the cursing and the drama…but "Ice Chips" is the perfect example of how we can slow down and focus on two characters growing, healing, and being there for each other in a show where everything feels as if it is falling apart in every other episode. It was a breath of fresh air that didn't feel forced to me.

That, readers, is how you make great television.

I'm not sure what's next for Donna and Sugar. I'm curious if we'll even see them together again on screen, as much as I'd love to. For now, I at least have this episode and moment in time where it felt, if not just for a minute, that they connected. And, maybe that's all I need.

…But for real, please bring back Curtis for Season 4. Pretty please!