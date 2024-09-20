One Piece Season 2 Just Gave Us Our First Look At Chopper, And Two Major Castings Have Also Been Confirmed

One Piece Season 2 began filming in South Africa in July, and while it remains to be seen when the next batch of episodes will arrive to Netflix subscription holders, there’s been a lot of casting news that’s been shared in recent months. Today brings confirmation of two more actors who are coming aboard for Season 2, but that’s arguably not even the biggest news of the night. Rather, we’ve also gotten our first look at Chopper, the next Straw Hat Pirates crew member to be introduced, in the live-action One Piece.

Our First Look At One Piece Season 2's Chopper

Given that Chopper is a reindeer who ate the Human-Human Fruit and gained the ability to transform between a regular reindeer, a gigantic human and a smaller form melding the two, there’s understandably been a lot of curiosity among fans over how he’ll be depicted in Netflix’s One Piece. Well, now we have an idea about what to expect from that last form thanks to an inside look released by Netflix. Check it out:

As you’ll see at the end of the video showing footage from the table read for One Piece Season 2, we get to see the back of the smaller humanoid Chopper wearing his distinctive pink hat “seated” alongside the other cast and crew members. While it would have been great to see how the little guy’s face will look and learn who will be playing him (though there’s already an actor rumored for “Heavy Point” Chopper), at least we now know that this version of Chopper will be realized through CGI rather than practically. There’s quite a bit of attention to detail, too, as you can make out the fur on Chopper’s antlers and hat. Hopefully the final product will end up looking pretty close to how the character looks in manga and anime form.

Who's Playing Mr. 0 And Miss All Sunday In One Piece Season 2

In addition to this Chopper reveal, Netflix also officially confirmed that Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova will respectively play high-ranking Baroque Works members Mr. 0 and Miss All Sunday in One Piece. Better known by their real names, Crocodile and Nico Robin, the former leads the criminal organization and ate the Sand Sand Fruit, allowing him to create, control and turn his body into sand, while the latter, his second-in-command, ate the Flower-Flower Fruit, allowing her to replicate parts of her body on any surface or person.

I won’t spoil what happens to these two for those who are watching Netflix’s One Piece with no knowledge of the manga/anime, but I will say these two go on to play big roles in the wider mythology. Manganiello is, of course, known from movies like Magic Mike, True Blood, Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Moon Haven. Abova’s credits include the movie Anna and playing DJ Das Boot in the TV series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. They join other newcomers like David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra and Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, a.k.a. Vivi.

My fingers are crossed that the first full look at Chopper will arrive before 2024 is over, but whether it happens then or sometime in 2025, you can count on CinemaBlend to share it.