Outer Banks’ Chase Stokes Reveals Why The Cast Is Ready For The Show To End, And I Really Feel This

The end is near for the Pogues. As the new year kicks off, Outer Banks’ fifth and final season is preparing to premiere on Netflix's 2026 schedule. It has been quite the roller coaster for the cast, crew, and fans of the hit, which debuted in 2019. Now, as production wrapped, Chase Stokes opened up about the cast being ready for the show to end, and I really feel this.

Stokes has portrayed John B. Routledge since the very beginning, and he is preparing to finally end the journey. Filming recently wrapped on the final season, which apparently will feel like Season 1, according to his co-star, Madelyn Cline. It’s going to be hard to say goodbye, especially while facing nostalgic vibes, but Stokes told People that while he and the cast are “thankful for the run,” they are “ready for it to be done” due to the story. He explained:

We want the story to end on the right note, versus [turning] four seasons into season nine, and we're going after aliens or something. We want to cut the cord before we lose the plot.

It makes sense. It’s better for the show to go out on a high note rather than dragging on for too long, especially since Outer Banks has always been telling an extreme and action-packed story. Also, especially in this day and age, it’s rare for a series to go out on its own terms and be able to tell a story in full, so OBX getting that privilege certainly means a lot.

The wait for Outer Banks Season 5 has been a long one. Season 4 was released in late 2024, and it was renewed for its final season around that time. It was later revealed that the season wouldn’t be coming until 2026, so at the very least, fans have been able to prepare for the Pogues’ final outing for quite some time. But even with the show ending on its own terms, it doesn’t make saying goodbye easier.

As for what could possibly happen in this final season, Outer Banks is unpredictable, and fans are probably still hurting over the death of Rudy Pankow’s JJ. There are plenty of theories floating around, centering on avenging JJ and new group dynamics, as well as a possible time jump. Unfortunately, a premiere date for Season 5 has not yet been announced, so fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see if their theories come to fruition. However, I'm sure the wait will be worth it.

It can be assumed that Stokes and the rest of the Outer Banks cast will be sharing some pretty sentimental posts once the final season premieres, which will make all this even more real. For now, the first four seasons can be streamed with a Netflix subscription, with Season 5 coming to the streaming giant at some point this year.