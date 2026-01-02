Diddy Just Pulled A Move That Mirrored One JLo and Ben Affleck Made A Few Months Ago

Sean Combs has made it through the holidays, experiencing one of several Christmases he’ll spend behind bars before his scheduled release in May 2028. This included a visit from his son Justin, a private Mass at FCI Fort Dix, a meal of baked cornish hen, and, apparently, a look into his future. Mirroring a move that his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez made a few months ago, Diddy decided to pull his Beverly Hills mansion off the market.

One week before his arrest in September 2024, Diddy put his mansion — made famous following federal raids on the property in March of that year that produced more than 1,000 bottles of lubricant for his “Freak Off” parties — up for sale, hoping to get $61 million for the estate he purchased for $39 million in 2014. However, the New York Post reports he’s reversed his decision, suggesting he may move back in when his 50-month sentence has been served.

As the 17,000-square-foot estate sat on the market, it was speculated that the criminal allegations against P. Diddy could be affecting buyers’ interest. The home — which boasts neighbors including Ridley Scott, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and the Playboy Mansion — was allegedly one of the sites of the music mogul’s infamous days-long sex parties that were talked about at length during his 2025 trial.

(Image credit: ABC and Netflix)

Speaking of Jennifer Lopez, she and Ben Affleck recently made a similar decision regarding the home they purchased together before deciding to divorce. After going months with no offers, the former couple reportedly made the choice together to pull it off the market.

Obviously, the two situations are different, with Sean Combs being in jail, but it seems their motivations might be similar. In addition to not wanting to drop the selling price any further, eagle-eyed fans realized that Jennifer Lopez is still living there. Renovations are being done on her Hidden Hills home that reportedly would make living there uncomfortable, and the Hustlers actress is still paying for the 12-bedroom property, so why not use it?

Diddy may have come to his own decision out of necessity, as he’ll presumably need a place to live upon his release from federal prison. The Holmby Hills home, located on so-called Billionaire’s Row, reportedly boasts 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a 35-seat movie theater, library, wine cellar, gym and sauna.

It sits on 1.3 acres of land inside the gated community and also includes a pool, basketball half-court and an outdoor kitchen. A separate guest house houses the music mogul’s recording studio and a spa.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If he chooses to return to this home, it will be quite a change from what he’s experiencing at the low-security federal prison in New Jersey. When Sean Combs was arrested in 2024, he was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution; however, he was later acquitted of the first two crimes, which would have carried a much longer prison sentence.

For the two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution, a judge sentenced Diddy to 50 months in prison with time served, as well as the maximum fine of $500,000. After his release, there will be a lot of special conditions he’ll have to continue to follow, but it sounds like he might know the home he’ll return to when that time comes.