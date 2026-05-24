One Thing Britney Spears Reportedly Thinks Is ‘Cruel’ In The Aftermath Of Her DUI Arrest
It's been a tough couple of months for the former pop star.
There’s been a lot of attention on Britney Spears lately, and not the kind she enjoys with her Instagram dancing videos — especially since she’s trying to move forward to “brighter days.” Many fans are concerned about her wellbeing following her DUI arrest, rehab stint and a subsequent visit to a diner that left patrons disturbed by her behavior. Apparently the negative attention is having an impact on the former pop star, and sources allege there’s one thing she finds particularly “cruel.”
Dashcam videos from the night of Britney Spears’s March 4 arrest have been released. Said footage shows the singer arguing with police over whether or not she’d been drinking, refusing to get out of the car and even inviting officers to her house to make them lasagna. A source gave some insight into how Spears is allegedly handling this, telling US Weekly:
Anyone familiar with Britney Spears’ history knows that this is unfortunately not the first time one of her low moments has been caught on camera. Now, as she’s reportedly taking steps to get the help she needs, she’s having to relive that night through these videos that she’s supposedly embarrassed by.
Spears was arrested March 4 after multiple 911 calls reported her driving erratically. The arrest report showed that she said she was on several prescription medications, including a mood stabilizer, Prozac and Adderall. She denied drinking any alcohol other than a mimosa that morning, despite officers claiming that they could smell alcohol.
The "...Baby One More Time" singer voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility in April — after reportedly being urged to do so by her sons — but checked out less than three weeks later.
At her court hearing on May 4, she pleaded guilty through her attorney Michael A. Goldstein and accepted a “wet reckless” offer. That agreement provides plea options for defendants without a history of DUI arrests, in cases where there was a low blood-alcohol level and didn’t involve a crash or injuries.
On May 13, however, Britney Spears was back in the news after allegedly causing a scene at the Blue Dog Tavern in L.A.’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood. Other patrons reported that Spears was “screaming” and “barking” at the two other people at her table, and some guests were worried when the singer allegedly started walking around holding a knife.
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Britney Spears’ rep, however, said the situation was “completely blown out of proportion.” Per the rep, her client had been telling her assistant and bodyguard about her dog barking at the neighbors, and she apparently used the knife to cut her hamburger in half — not in a way that would endanger her fellow diners.
It’s easy to see how such events would allegedly be embarrassing for Britney Spears. Should that be true, it's hard to say whether that would impede any progress she’s made. Throughout the situation, Spears still appears to have a lot of people rooting for her.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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