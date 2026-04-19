How Britney Spears’ Sons Impacted Her ‘Leap’ Into Rehab, Per An Insider
Spears entered a facility last week.
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After Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in March, reports persisted in regard to what her next steps might be. It was alleged that the 44-year-old singer’s team was hoping she’d avoid jail time and receive the opportunity to get treatment. The latter of those options is proving to be the case as, last week, Spears voluntarily checked into a treatment facility. It can’t be said with certainty what factored into Spears’ decision-making, but a source is now alleging that her sons were a big part of it.
Spears is mother to both Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James (19), who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. It’s been reported as of late that Spears has been reconnecting with her sons after a period of estrangement. Should an insider for Us Weekly be believed, the bond between the mother and her sons has blossomed to the point that they urged their famous mom to seek assistance. The unnamed individual shared the following comments about how Jayden and Sean felt after Britney’s DUI arrest:
Per this insider, the two boys weren’t the only ones who were urging the “...Baby One More Time” singer to enter rehab. Other members of her team and family were also reportedly trying to convince her of that decision as well. As for how that forward momentum finally happened, the source said:Article continues below
The “Toxic” singer was arrested on March 4 after she was reportedly swerving in and out of traffic while driving her BMW in Ventura County. Subsequently, the California Highway Patrol suspected Spears may have blood or alcohol in her system, and she was transported to a hospital to take a blood test. As of this writing, the results of that test have not been publicly disclosed. Rumors about treatment options for Spears later began to make the rounds. As for how Spears felt about entering a rehab facility, the insider also made these claims:
Sean and Preston Federline spent some time living with their father in Hawaii, and Kevin was vocal about his concerns regarding the boys being in proximity to their mother. The “Y'All Ain't Ready” performer made allegations against Spears in his memoir, You Thought You Knew, including the claim that she held knives while watching her sons sleep when they were younger. However, per reports, Spears is building a better relationship with her kids, with whom she also allegedly celebrated the recent nine-figure sale of her music catalog.
Details on the specifics of the facility that Britney Spears has since admitted herself to remain unclear for now. At the very least, if this latest report is to be believed, Spears has a lot of people in her corner right now, and that allegedly includes her two children as well.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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