How Britney Spears’ Sons Impacted Her ‘Leap’ Into Rehab, Per An Insider

After Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in March, reports persisted in regard to what her next steps might be. It was alleged that the 44-year-old singer’s team was hoping she’d avoid jail time and receive the opportunity to get treatment. The latter of those options is proving to be the case as, last week, Spears voluntarily checked into a treatment facility. It can’t be said with certainty what factored into Spears’ decision-making, but a source is now alleging that her sons were a big part of it.

Spears is mother to both Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James (19), who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. It’s been reported as of late that Spears has been reconnecting with her sons after a period of estrangement. Should an insider for Us Weekly be believed, the bond between the mother and her sons has blossomed to the point that they urged their famous mom to seek assistance. The unnamed individual shared the following comments about how Jayden and Sean felt after Britney’s DUI arrest:

Britney went to rehab after several conversations with both of her sons. They expressed concern about her recent behavior and urged her to seek professional help, which has been long overdue, to get her back on track. All they’ve ever wanted for their mom is health and happiness, even during the years they were estranged. They hope she’ll take it seriously.

Per this insider, the two boys weren’t the only ones who were urging the “...Baby One More Time” singer to enter rehab. Other members of her team and family were also reportedly trying to convince her of that decision as well. As for how that forward momentum finally happened, the source said:

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After her arrest, Britney was hesitant to take the leap despite encouragement from her team and other family members, but Preston and Jayden were finally able to talk some sense into her and convince her it needed to happen.

The “Toxic” singer was arrested on March 4 after she was reportedly swerving in and out of traffic while driving her BMW in Ventura County. Subsequently, the California Highway Patrol suspected Spears may have blood or alcohol in her system, and she was transported to a hospital to take a blood test. As of this writing, the results of that test have not been publicly disclosed. Rumors about treatment options for Spears later began to make the rounds. As for how Spears felt about entering a rehab facility, the insider also made these claims:

Britney was a bundle of nerves heading to rehab because it’s very hard for her to trust outsiders and follow a routine that isn’t her own, but she’ll do just about anything for her kids. Their relationship is in the best place it’s been in years, and she doesn’t want to jeopardize that by continuing on a destructive path.

Sean and Preston Federline spent some time living with their father in Hawaii, and Kevin was vocal about his concerns regarding the boys being in proximity to their mother. The “Y'All Ain't Ready” performer made allegations against Spears in his memoir, You Thought You Knew, including the claim that she held knives while watching her sons sleep when they were younger. However, per reports, Spears is building a better relationship with her kids, with whom she also allegedly celebrated the recent nine-figure sale of her music catalog.

Details on the specifics of the facility that Britney Spears has since admitted herself to remain unclear for now. At the very least, if this latest report is to be believed, Spears has a lot of people in her corner right now, and that allegedly includes her two children as well.