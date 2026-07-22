Jennifer Garner Talks 'Out Of Control' Paparazzi Running Red Lights, Knocking Over Preschoolers And Following Her And Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has been a public figure for some time now and, as such, she’s more than familiar with the various elements that accompany fame. As a result, the veteran actress has had some less-than-ideal situations crop up in her personal life in which her privacy was invaded. Garner’s had plenty of run-ins with paparazzi over the years and, now, she’s opening up about how voraciously photographers pursued her (and ex-husband Ben Affleck). She even mentions red lights being run and preschoolers being knocked over.

During the 2000s, Garner and Affleck weren’t just two of the hottest stars working in Hollywood, as they also emerged as a celebrity couple and tied the knot in 2005. Garner recently reflected on the copious amount of attention she received from paps back in the early aughts. Calling the attention “totally ludicrous,” the beloved 13 Going on 30 star noted that the attention didn’t just impact her but others in proximity to her as well. While recalling traffic-related hazards, she said:

It was totally ludicrous, and it felt like ‘poor little me,’ you know, ‘my poor little kids who have everything in the world.’ But it was a danger to everyone around us. If I went through a yellow light, 15 cars would go through the red behind me. They would drive up onto people’s lawns, even on a hillside.

Garner is the mother of three children – Violet (20), Seraphina (17) and Samuel (13) – who she shares with Affleck. The Alias veteran also went on to detail on Netflix’s Shut Up Evan podcast how personal activities with the kids were hindered by paparazzi as well. This even came into play when one of the kids was aiming to play in a youth soccer league and during other personal moments:

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We were trying to have our little one play soccer. And the association asked us to stop, because there were 20 cars coming to try to — so it wasn’t just about us. It was just an industry that had gotten out of control. If you show up, and you’re trying to get into the pediatrician and you have a sick kid on your shoulder and you’re scared and that you can’t get into the door, because you’re blocked by photographers, there’s something wrong with that.

Over the years, Garner has discussed some aspects of parenting her kids (who don’t tend to watch her movies). Both she and Affleck have also talked about the scrutiny they’ve faced while being in the public eye, which was particularly prominent when they began divorce proceedings in 2017. What Garner seems to care most about, though, is the way in which her kids are impacted by such attention and, amid her interview, she added this:

And the kids were paying the price. Kids were getting knocked over coming out of preschool by photographers who were so hungry to get to me or to Ben, trying to get to our kids, that it was just like, ‘You gotta watch for the little kids. You don’t belong at a school,’ you know?

Many celebrities have spoken about the pitfalls of dealing with paparazzi during their daily lives. Actor Keira Knightley has spoken about obscene comments being shouted at her by photographers early in her career and, just a few years ago, Vanessa Hudgens had people snapping photos of her in the hospital after she gave birth to her first child. Many have also shared nuanced takes on constantly being captured in photos, including Michael B. Jordan, who admitted to being used to it and finding it “too quiet” when shutterbugs aren’t around.

Jennifer Garner, for her part, still understands how "privileged and lucky” she and her family are for what her fame has afforded them. Still, the entire situation, in her opinion, just became “silly.” It’s unfortunate that she and her loved ones (and others in their orbit) had to experience such pitfalls. At the very least, though, Garner seems to have a handle on it now and continues to protect her kids as she co-parents with Ben Affleck.