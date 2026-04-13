Britney Spears Posted One Final Dancing Video Before Heading Into Rehab

Britney Spears' Instagram has always been a place where, if nothing else, you could usually watch the pop star dance. The singer’s sometimes slightly off-putting solo dances were a staple of her social media page and something a lot of fans clearly enjoyed, which may be why she posted one final dance before likely going dark for the next few weeks.

Spears made headlines recently not for dancing but for getting charged with DUI in California. The singer’s own reps called the incident “inexcusable,” and now Spears has voluntarily checked herself into a substance abuse rehab facility, where People reports she will spend the next five weeks. Before she left, however, she posted one more dance video that would be quite risque were it not for the self-censoring.

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There have often been questions about exactly when Spears records and posts some of her videos, so it’s unclear if she actually recorded this recently or not. It appears her access to social media will be severely restricted, if not entirely blocked, so this video is a farewell to the Instagram platform for a while. Spears has deleted her account more than once when media pressure was on; she did the same shortly after her DUI arrest.

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Britney Spears has had a rocky life in her pop star days, and the period since the end of her conservatorship has been no different. In just the last few months, Spears has sold her music catalog, which has certainly set her up for life, as she reportedly made somewhere in the neighborhood of $200 million on the deal. At the same time, we’ve seen the release of a tell-all book from Spears' ex-Kevin Federline, which doesn’t paint the singer in a great light, to say the least.

White checking into treatment won’t directly reduce any potential legal ramifications from the DUI on their own, it was already being suggested before Spears’ check-in that a move like that would probably help her, so it seems likely that’s the reason for this move. It was recently suggested by the director of a Britney Spears documentary that the singer’s issues with alcohol have been going on for some time.

As the battle over Spears’ conservatorship showed, she still has a lot of fans who care about her well-being, so one imagines she’ll have a great deal of public support as she moves through treatment. One significant concern, however, is claims that she is quite lonely these days, without many close personal connections.

I certainly hope that can change, if only because friends can be a big help when it comes to maintaining one's sobriety. Without that, it's going to be a much tougher situation for her.