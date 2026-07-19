Taylor Swift Has Seen ‘Hollywood Couples Drift.’ One Way Her Marriage Won’t Follow Suit
She wants Travis to be 'forever and always.'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce definitely know that the world of celebrity relationships can be a tumultuous place. Barely a day goes by that doesn’t include some big breakup or divorce announcement — hell, one even came out of their wedding, as rumors about Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s split started during their celebration. T&T have only been married for two weeks, but sources say they’re already putting a plan in place to ensure their love is forever and always.
Newlyweds Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have a little more than a week left to honeymoon before the Kansas City Chief is required to be back with his team for training camp. When he does, according to sources for Naughty But Nice podcaster Rob Shuter, his wife will allegedly be by his side. One insider said:
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have definitely navigated long-distance relationships before. When they got together, she was traveling the world on her Eras Tour, while his football schedule kept him busy.
However, we’ve definitely seen over the years how they prioritize each other, with Taylor Swift jetting out from a Japan concert to get to Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl game. The tight end also globetrotted to several of her shows. So while they may have homes all over the country, there’s no secret where Swift will reportedly be this football season. The source continued:
Travis Kelce’s schedule will largely be set by the Kansas City Chiefs as long as he’s playing football, but Taylor Swift has more flexibility, and friends reportedly say the couple has made a promise to each other to not risk their marriage by living separate lives, as the insider said:
Whether or not that means we’ll be seeing more of Taylor Swift at the Chiefs’ home games remains to be seen. While some girl dads were able to bond with their Swiftie daughters when the “Love Story” singer started showing up to NFL games, others thought TV broadcasts were “overdoing it” with the Swift coverage.
Last season, Taylor Swift seemed to be making an effort to stay out of the spotlight at Chiefs games, but either way, according to the insider, nothing will stop her from supporting her man:
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It sounds like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have gone into their marriage ready to do what it takes to make sure they don’t become one of the many failed celebrity marriages. These two may have different careers, but they allegedly won’t be living separate lives.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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