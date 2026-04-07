Stop The Clowning! A Rhode Island Wedding Planner Just Debunked A Massive Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Rumor

We know Taylor Swift loves numerology; she’s talked about it, and her detailed album releases prove it. So, there was reason to believe she’d pick June 13th as her wedding date . After she and Travis Kelce got engaged , that was the word on the street, and many believed they’d tie the knot this summer in Rhode Island. However, a wedding planner has fully debunked that rumor.

The idea of Swift and Kelce getting married on June 13th in Rhode Island has had the internet talking for a while. So, Wedding Chicks posted about it with a graphic that said: “Save the Date: Taylor and Travis are getting married on June 13th.” The post went on to explain why the day and location were meaningful to the couple. However, all that was debunked by Tara Guerard , a wedding planner, who is working on a ceremony that will take place on the day and in the place many believed was being held for the pop star and football player. Here’s what she commented on Wedding Chicks’ post to debunk this rumor:

I am the wedding planner for June 13th at the Ocean House in Rhode Island! Sorry to let you all know, Taylor is not my bride this weekend! Boo!

For months now, it’s been alleged that the couple would tie the knot at The Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, on June 13. Obviously, 13 is Swift’s lucky number, and she openly plans things to fit with it. So, having the date be 13 and having it be in 2026 (because 13 + 13 = 26) made sense. Plus, having it in June makes it so football season is not in the way, and June 13 is a Saturday. In conclusion, this was an easy rumor to buy into.

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Along with that, the Rhode Island of it all tracked too. The Ocean House is a very fancy hotel, and it sits near Swift’s mansion. So, that was believable.

However, as this wedding planner revealed, there’s a different ceremony happening there that weekend. So, we can stop clowning about this rumor like we clown about Reputation (Taylor’s Version ) , because we know it’s 100% not happening.

Now, it’s perfectly possible that the date could be June 13th, and they’ll be holding the ceremony somewhere else. It’s also possible that The Ocean House is their venue. However, the wedding will not be happening at The Ocean House on June 13th. Someone else will be tying the knot there on that day.

So, that means we're kind of back to square one when it comes to information about Swift and Kelce's nuptials. And I wouldn’t be shocked if we don’t learn about their ceremony until after it's happened. They’re a fairly private couple, and they have stayed tight-lipped about their wedding plans. Their family has too, with Kylie Kelce saying she won’t answer questions about it (which was met with some controversy ).

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With all that said and done, it’s time to put the June 13th at Ocean House rumor to rest. However, as we learn more about when and where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding will be, we’ll make sure to let you know.