Taylor Swift Usually Goes Solo To Awards Shows. Why Seeing Her Dance With Travis Kelce At One Hits Different

I get that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged is probably objectively their biggest relationship development. However, as a life-long Swiftie, seeing them together at an award show felt like a ginormous milestone. That’s because the pop star has almost always attended these shows either alone or with friends and/or collaborators. So, yes, seeing her dance with her fiancé at the iHeart Radio Music Awards hit different.

Now, I know, we saw Kelce on the Eras Tour stage, and Swift appeared on New Heights . Their support for each other has been clear and very obvious for a long time now. However, the “Opalite” singer is known and loved for dancing at award shows , and she’s almost always doing that alone or with whoever she’s sitting next to. Therefore, seeing her partner by her side and grooving along with her was absolutely amazing, take a look:

First of all, without even considering the song they’re dancing to, this is adorable. However, the fact that they’re dancing to Raye’s hit track “Where’s My Husband!” is absolutely iconic. Like, the fact that they were jamming out to this song, and Swift doesn’t have to wonder what is taking her husband so long, makes my heart swell.

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It’s making fans all emotional and excited too, as the comments on the video said things like:

She finally has her dancing partner!! 🥰 -kristay1513

THE PERFECT MAN FOR TAYLOR SWIFT!! 🥰 -JessicaGolich

She was dancing through the lightning strikes ⚡️-cass

Dancing to where is my husband standing next to your future husband oh Taylor Swift the woman you are!!!!! -Francie

I love that she found her dancing partner 💃🏼🕺🏼 -Meghan Lorraine

OMG she finally have someone who matches her energy at award shows 💖 I love them -Me

For years and years, Taylor Swift has walked red carpets alone (which she did do at this show too), and she’s unabashedly had a blast dancing at award shows , even when she was the only one standing. We love her for this, too. Her independence, as well as her support of the artists performing, has always been wonderful to see.

However, there’s always been this looming question of whether she’d ever bring a partner to one of these and dance with them. Well, she just did, and it feels historic.

So, mark your 2026 TV calendar , people, because March 26 is a monumental day. It’s the day that Travis Kelce attended his first award show with Taylor Swift, and they danced the night away together.

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As the lyrics in “Opalite” go, it felt like they were “dancing through the lightning strikes” together, and that just makes my heart oh so happy. Now, hopefully, we’ll get to see more of it too. The Life of a Showgirl is sure to be an awards contender this year, which means we could see Swift at more award shows. Hopefully, that means we’ll get to see Travis Kelce with her too, because as I mentioned, this whole thing just hits different.