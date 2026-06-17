I’m Here To Explain Why Travis Kelce Would Troll Himself With Video Of Taylor Swift Literally Feeding Him

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce keep their relationship on the down low for the most part, when they do decide to talk about it, it’s always gold. For example, Swift’s post about their engagement was the sweetest thing ever, and Kelce performing at the Eras Tour was equal parts funny and touching. Now, the football player is trolling himself by showing a video of his fiancée literally feeding him. While that may seem wild (and it is), I promise there’s lore behind it that makes it make sense in a hilarious way.

Travis Kelce Trolled Himself With A Video Of Taylor Swift Literally Feeding Him

Alright, let’s start with this viral video. After a week full of Swift sightings - as she went to the Toy Story 5 premiere (where Tom Hanks signed her Toy Story VHS ), a Knicks game (where she wore a Stevie Knicks shirt ) and was inducted into the Songwriter Hall of Fame, Kelce had a live New Heights show in LA. To close out their show, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed a video of his partner literally feeding him and making airplane noises. Take a look at this video from THR:

Jason and Travis Kelce close their #NewHeights live show by playing a video of Taylor Swift feeding Travis, who is often teased on the show for being a picky eater pic.twitter.com/EBTcVqI69WJune 16, 2026

There have been plenty of moments between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce that have surprised me. I also know they both have a great sense of humor. So, while this video did shock me, it also totally makes sense once you know the story behind it.

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The Lore Behind This Moment That Makes It All Make Sense

This whole bit started on New Heights back in May . Kylie Kelce had joined her husband and brother-in-law for an episode, and the podcast opened with Jason Kelce, Kylie, Travis and their producer Brandon Borders, talking about Travis’ eating habits. Here’s how that back-and-forth went:

Jason Kelce : I feel like, and we won’t use this in the episode, I feel like Taylor has definitely expanded your…

: I feel like, and we won’t use this in the episode, I feel like Taylor has definitely expanded your… Brandon Borders : I gotta use it now.

: I gotta use it now. Travis Kelce : We can fucking use it. There’s nothing wrong with that.

: We can fucking use it. There’s nothing wrong with that. Jason Kelce : I feel like there’s not anything wrong with it…

: I feel like there’s not anything wrong with it… Kylie Kelce : He’s more adventurous with food.

: He’s more adventurous with food. Travis Kelce : Yeah, I’m trying to act more like a man when I’m around her and eat foods I haven’t tried before, yes.

: Yeah, I’m trying to act more like a man when I’m around her and eat foods I haven’t tried before, yes. Brandon Borders: When she does the little airplane noises, I like it. Boom! Boom, that’s a clip!

Well, it was a clip, and it went viral as people learned that Travis Kelce is not as picky an eater now because of Taylor Swift. So, that’s where this bit came from, and at the Kelce brothers’ live show, they continued it by showing a video of the pop star making airplane noises as she fed the football player.

The full clip even included Travis flipping his producer off and commenting on how they did this for him. Take a look:

A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow) A photo posted by on

Overall, this whole situation had me laughing so hard. Would I ever expect to see one of the world’s biggest pop stars making airplane noises as she fed a three-time Super Bowl champion? No. However, considering the lore, it totally tracks.

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Now, as we get closer to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported summer wedding, I hope we get more priceless moments like this that prove they’re both hilarious and couple goals.