Turns Out, Karma Is A Pop-Tart As Travis Kelce Shares Taylor Swift's 'Unbelievable' Skills In The Kitchen During NFL Interview
Karma can be a cat, god or the guy on the Chiefs (among other things). Now, I guess it's also a Pop-Tart.
If you take one look at Taylor Swift’s projects of the past, present and future, you know she’s one of the world’s best musicians and performers. However, she has a bunch of other skills too, and that includes cooking and baking. Now, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has opened up about her proficiency in the kitchen, and he specifically noted how electric her Pop-Tarts are.
I’ve heard about these baked goods before, and the fact that they keep coming up means they truly must be legendary. Honestly, Karma might be the guy on the Chiefs, but it sounds like it might be these Pop-Tarts too, as Kelce explained during an interview with the NFL:
I’m having a hard time fathoming how exactly you bake a Pop-Tart, which makes my appreciation for Kelce’s comments and his partner's skill even greater.
This is not the first time I’ve heard about Swift’s Pop-Tarts, as the Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed last year that the pop star made them for his offensive line. Kelce’s comments alone were enough to make my mood lift and my stomach grumble. However, knowing the singer makes these for the whole team sometimes makes my heart full.
Now, this comment about Swift’s skills in the kitchen came amid a slew of press the Kansas City Chiefs are doing ahead of the Super Bowl airing on the 2025 TV schedule. Kelce has fielded questions about the game and his girlfriend, and even Patrick Mahomes addressed questions about Swift potentially performing with Kendrick Lamar during the halftime show.
It’s not unexpected that all these inquiries about the tight end’s partner are flying around. She’s one of the biggest pop stars in the world, her boyfriend is the star of the Chiefs, she’s expected to be at the big game AND she even has a song in her discography that features this year’s halftime performer. However, while I expected her to come up in conversation, I didn’t expect her baking proficiency to be part of it. So, that was a pleasant surprise.
Overall, we don’t get many peeks into Kelce and Swift’s relationship, so it’s always exciting to hear little bits and pieces about their personal lives. Knowing that the “Fortnight” singer bakes is a fun fact in this realm that I love. And it blows my mind, because I don’t know how the performer who seems to work non-stop has time to do things like bake. Alas, it’s clear she does, and it’s so sweet that she’ll make sweet treats like Pop-Tarts.
So, after I watch the Eagles and Chiefs in the Super Bowl on February 9, you better believe I’ll be keeping my eye on the internet for updates about what Swift bakes for her boyfriend and possibly his team. Whether it's in consolation or victory, I imagine she’ll be cooking up a storm for them based on Kelce’s comments, and I love that for her and everyone else who gets to enjoy these treats.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
