Turns Out, Karma Is A Pop-Tart As Travis Kelce Shares Taylor Swift's 'Unbelievable' Skills In The Kitchen During NFL Interview

If you take one look at Taylor Swift’s projects of the past, present and future, you know she’s one of the world’s best musicians and performers. However, she has a bunch of other skills too, and that includes cooking and baking. Now, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce , has opened up about her proficiency in the kitchen, and he specifically noted how electric her Pop-Tarts are.

I’ve heard about these baked goods before, and the fact that they keep coming up means they truly must be legendary. Honestly, Karma might be the guy on the Chiefs , but it sounds like it might be these Pop-Tarts too, as Kelce explained during an interview with the NFL :

She is quite the cook, I would say – I’m a breakfast guy man – her Pop-Tarts are unbelievable, man. Homemade Pop-Tarts, unbelievable.

I’m having a hard time fathoming how exactly you bake a Pop-Tart, which makes my appreciation for Kelce’s comments and his partner's skill even greater.

This is not the first time I’ve heard about Swift’s Pop-Tarts , as the Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed last year that the pop star made them for his offensive line. Kelce’s comments alone were enough to make my mood lift and my stomach grumble. However, knowing the singer makes these for the whole team sometimes makes my heart full.

Now, this comment about Swift’s skills in the kitchen came amid a slew of press the Kansas City Chiefs are doing ahead of the Super Bowl airing on the 2025 TV schedule . Kelce has fielded questions about the game and his girlfriend, and even Patrick Mahomes addressed questions about Swift potentially performing with Kendrick Lamar during the halftime show.

It’s not unexpected that all these inquiries about the tight end’s partner are flying around. She’s one of the biggest pop stars in the world, her boyfriend is the star of the Chiefs, she’s expected to be at the big game AND she even has a song in her discography that features this year’s halftime performer. However, while I expected her to come up in conversation, I didn’t expect her baking proficiency to be part of it. So, that was a pleasant surprise.

Overall, we don’t get many peeks into Kelce and Swift’s relationship, so it’s always exciting to hear little bits and pieces about their personal lives. Knowing that the “Fortnight” singer bakes is a fun fact in this realm that I love. And it blows my mind, because I don’t know how the performer who seems to work non-stop has time to do things like bake. Alas, it’s clear she does, and it’s so sweet that she’ll make sweet treats like Pop-Tarts.

