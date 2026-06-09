Even Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Made Some Changes To Prep For Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding
Sacrifices had to be made.
If the reports are true, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married in less than a month. July 3 is the reported big day, which is almost exactly three years from when the Kansas City Chief attended the Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium and was unable to deliver the friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Final preparations are likely underway for the celebrity wedding of the year, but one big question remains: Will coach Andy Reid fit into his tuxedo?
The longtime football coach previously joked that Travis Kelce had “probably” invited him to attend his wedding to Taylor Swift, and that his presence came down to whether or not he’d eat too much barbecue and outgrow his tux. Andy Reid spoke with Stephen A. Smith recently, and was asked for an update on any potential wardrobe emergencies. The coach admitted he’d made some changes to his diet, saying:
It sounds like everything’s good in the tux department, and that’s about as much of a confirmation as we’re going to get that Andy Reid will, indeed, be there to see “your English teacher and your gym teacher” say “I do.”
It came at a cost, though, apparently, because the three-time Super Bowl champion coach has apparently had to slow down on the burgers. Beauty is pain, coach. Beauty is pain.
Who is and who isn’t making the guest list has been quite the topic of discussion lately, with Taylor Swift supposedly excluding some former besties like Karlie Kloss and Blake Lively. Those alleged snubs are especially biting if Madison Square Garden is their chosen venue, because the couple can’t blame limited seating.
Andy Reid, however, could argue that he deserves to be there, because — as he’s not shy about pointing out — he knew Taylor Swift long before her and Travis Kelce’s paths crossed. He reminded the sports analyst:
Andy Reid has been a strong supporter of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship from the beginning, calling it “a beautiful thing.” He’d probably be even more complimentary if the “Opalite” singer remembered to give him a homemade pop tart before the offensive linemen ate them all, but remember the tuxedo, coach! Save the burgers and pop tarts for July 4.
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While we humble Swifties may be far, far away from the wedding festivities, at least we can enjoy Taylor Swift’s new single “I Knew It, I Knew You” and hear it in Toy Story 5 when the animated sequel hits the 2026 movie release calendar on Friday, June 19.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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