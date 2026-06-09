Even Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Made Some Changes To Prep For Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding

If the reports are true, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married in less than a month. July 3 is the reported big day, which is almost exactly three years from when the Kansas City Chief attended the Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium and was unable to deliver the friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Final preparations are likely underway for the celebrity wedding of the year, but one big question remains: Will coach Andy Reid fit into his tuxedo?

The longtime football coach previously joked that Travis Kelce had “probably” invited him to attend his wedding to Taylor Swift, and that his presence came down to whether or not he’d eat too much barbecue and outgrow his tux. Andy Reid spoke with Stephen A. Smith recently, and was asked for an update on any potential wardrobe emergencies. The coach admitted he’d made some changes to his diet, saying:

Well listen, I’ve cut back on the cheeseburgers a bit, now that I’m older, so I can get in the tuxedo. So there’s a chance I’ll be there, for sure.

It sounds like everything’s good in the tux department, and that’s about as much of a confirmation as we’re going to get that Andy Reid will, indeed, be there to see “your English teacher and your gym teacher” say “I do.”

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It came at a cost, though, apparently, because the three-time Super Bowl champion coach has apparently had to slow down on the burgers. Beauty is pain, coach. Beauty is pain.

Who is and who isn’t making the guest list has been quite the topic of discussion lately, with Taylor Swift supposedly excluding some former besties like Karlie Kloss and Blake Lively. Those alleged snubs are especially biting if Madison Square Garden is their chosen venue, because the couple can’t blame limited seating.

Andy Reid, however, could argue that he deserves to be there, because — as he’s not shy about pointing out — he knew Taylor Swift long before her and Travis Kelce’s paths crossed. He reminded the sports analyst:

She’s a Pennsylvania girl, so I got to know her before Trav did. I’m happy for them that they’re in love. That, to me, is the most important thing. And both of them are famous people and great people, and more power to ‘em.

Andy Reid has been a strong supporter of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship from the beginning, calling it “a beautiful thing.” He’d probably be even more complimentary if the “Opalite” singer remembered to give him a homemade pop tart before the offensive linemen ate them all, but remember the tuxedo, coach! Save the burgers and pop tarts for July 4.

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While we humble Swifties may be far, far away from the wedding festivities, at least we can enjoy Taylor Swift’s new single “I Knew It, I Knew You” and hear it in Toy Story 5 when the animated sequel hits the 2026 movie release calendar on Friday, June 19.