Only Murders In The Building: 9 Questions We Have After The Season 2 Finale

If you’ve been having the same amount of questions I’ve had regarding a certain amazing Hulu show, then you’re not alone. Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has come to an end and boy, do we have questions. While that ending was full of cliffhangers , there are many other inquiries that I’m sure have popped up in your mind just as they did in mine after this season came to an end as part of the 2022 TV premiere schedule.

From that wild cliffhanger in the finale to all the characters that we’re wondering about, these are nine questions we have about Only Murders in the Building Season 2 that we hope are answered in Season 3 .

What Killed Ben Glenroy?

The biggest shock of the finale of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 came in two parts - the addition of enduring star Paul Rudd to the cast as a special guest in the last minutes of the show, and his untimely death. The character Rudd plays is called Ben Glenroy, an actor who co-stars in Oliver’s play alongside Charles, a year after the events of Season 2.

In the final moments, we see Ben drop dead with blood dripping out of his mouth on opening night. Since it’s been confirmed that Paul Rudd is set to join the show in Season 3, Ben's murder is most likely going to be the big mystery that we'll try to solve in the next season, so the question remains – what was it that killed Ben Glenroy?

What Happened Between Charles And Ben To Cause Such Animosity?

Another topic of discussion with the Season 2 finale of Only Murders in the Building is that strange conversation between Charles and Ben before the curtain rose on opening night. It seemed there was some serious animosity between the two actors. This is decently surprising, because Charles really rarely shows this kind of harshness towards his co-stars.

Granted, the finale does time-jump a year, so I’m sure we’re going to get an explanation about what led to their strained relationship over the course of the next season.

Who Is The ‘Her’ That Charles Refers To?

That conversation between Charles and Ben also raised an interesting question - who is the ‘her’ that Charles refers to in his warning to Ben, telling him to stay away? Of course, being me, my first thought is Selena Gomez’s character, Mabel, as she is a pretty prominent woman in Charles' life. However, it could be several others.

It could be in relation to Charles' new love interest, Joy, who is his makeup artist on the reboot of his old show. Or, it might end up being Charles' sort-of stepdaughter, Lucy, for all we know. But we can tell that Charles clearly cares a lot about this woman. Only time will tell.

Is Cinda Canning Truly Going To End This Fued With Only Murders In The Building?

Cinda Canning ( played by the lovely Tina Fey ) has been a pretty prominent figure in the series who has come up several times, and usually as a foe to the podcasters on Only Murders in the Building. However, in the finale both she and the trio that we know and love team up to take down Becky once Mabel figured out she murdered Bunny.

Now that Becky has been arrested and the quartet seems to have worked out their issues, is Cinda Canning going to continue to try and beat them in the podcast world as she has for the last couple of seasons? Or are we going to see a new partnership begin to unfold?

Why Was Charles’ Father Arrested?

A big plot point that we got for Charles in Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building was that we received a little bit more background info on his childhood when we learned about Bunny’s strange painting – which showed Charles’ father with a woman.

It’s later in the season that we find out his father had an affair with Rose Cooper, but we really know nothing else besides that. We saw in episode two of the season, “Framed,” that Charles’ father was led away in handcuffs for something big, but we never found out what the heck happened. Are we finally going to get the answer to that in Season 3?

Are Alice And Mabel Going To Remain Friends?

Alice and Mabel were a couple that I actually really liked in Only Murders in the Building Season 2. They had some great chemistry, and it also helps that Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne are besties in real life and had a lot of fun filming their scenes together.

But, after the drama that ensued between the two in Season 2 (you know, with Alice using Mabel’s trauma as art; that kind of drama), it seemed as if that relationship was doomed from there. We do see that they make-up in the finale, but I don’t think a long-standing relationship is going to be a thing between them.

Series co-creator John Hoffman revealed in a TV Line interview that he believes their romantic relationship would evolve more into a friendship over time, saying that they weren’t aiming towards a “love relationship” any more, but it still makes me wonder if they’ll even be friends. In the Season 2 finale, Alice isn’t featured in the flash-forward, so I’m wondering what might have happened.

It’s Been A Year – Have Teddy And Theo Reconciled?

In Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, there was a lot going on with both Teddy and his deaf son, Theo. Teddy was revealed to actually be the biological father of Oliver’s son, William, and Theo was aiding Mabel in helping her track down the killer at one point. But, Teddy and Theo aren’t seen that much together due to what they went through last season.

They had a big falling out, with Theo snapping at his father, saying that he doesn't have a life anymore, and we haven’t seen much of them together since. It’s a shame, as they did seem decently close in the first season, so I wonder, since it’s been a year now, if they’ve made up or not.

Is Jan Going To Appear Again?

I’m sorry, but Charles going back to Jan (played by Amy Ryan) to ask her questions in prison was one of the dumbest things he could have done. I understand he was trying to get into the mind of a killer in Season 2, but after her reveal as the killer in the Only Murders in the Building S eason 1 ending , I couldn’t believe he went back.

It makes me think if Charles went back to her for advice that one time, who’s to say he won’t again for this kind of murder? Granted, last time he went to visit Jan in prison, it was because he was a bit lonely, too, but now it looks as if he has a new love in his life and a genuine social circle. So, will Jan be coming back into the picture? We’ll see.

Where The Heck Did Amy Schumer Go?

This is more of a “huh?” question, but like, seriously - where is she?

They introduced Schumer playing herself in the Arconia, as a new resident there, in the first two episodes, but we have not seen her once since then. It’s surprising that she didn’t even make an appearance during the blackout episode. Maybe that’ll just be a plot that's never resolved.