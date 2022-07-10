9 New Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Cast Members And Where You've Seen Them

Welcome to the Arconia, a beautiful apartment building in Manhattan that holds secrets far more sinister than rent gouging. The Hulu original show Only Murders in the Building follows the residents of the Arconia as they become suspects/sleuths in the crimes that unravel behind closed doors.

Fans of the show praised the acting performances of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, our three main characters and true-crime junkies-turned podcast co-hosts. Supporting performances from Amy Ryan, Jackie Hoffman, Tina Fey, Nathan Lane, and James Caverly add to the culture and quirkiness that make the Only Murders in the Building cast so special.

At the end of Season 1, viewers are left with a new crime to solve: The murder of Bunny, the Arconia’s building manager. But, who committed the heinous act? The creators of the “true crime” comedy have added a whole slew of new actors and suspects to the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 cast, which premiered on Hulu with three new episodes on June 28.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Amy Schumer (Herself)

In Season 2, Amy Schumer stars as herself, having just moved into rocker Sting’s old apartment in the Arconia. Interested in turning the main characters’ podcast into a TV show, Schumer joins the cast as an exaggerated version of herself.

Fans might recognize Schumer from her comedy specials, including Growing, The Leather Special, and Mostly Sex Stuff, or from her Comedy Central show, Inside Amy Schumer. She’s also starred in a number of memorable romantic comedies, including I Feel Pretty (2018) and Trainwreck (2015).

Schumer also stars in the new Hulu original series, Life & Beth, in which she stars with fellow OMITB Season 2 star Michael Rapaport.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Cara Delevingne (Alice)

Model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne joins the cast of Only Murders in the Building for Season 2 as Alice, a young artist interested in getting to know Mabel a little bit better. While you might recognize Delevingne from her print and advertising work, many will also know her from the Amazon fantasy, Carnival Row, which will return for Season 2, and remember her as Margo in John Green’s Paper Towns (2015). Swifties will also remember Delevingne’s appearance in the star-studded “Bad Blood” music video.

Delevingne has also appeared in films like Anna Karenina and Pan, as well as her more recent role as the Enchantress in Suicide Squad.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Shirley MacLaine (Leonora Folger)

Silver screen legend Shirley MacLaine also plays one of the mysterious residents of the Arconia in Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building.

MacLaine has played a part in many classic films, including The Trouble With Harry (1955), The Apartment (1960), Sweet Charity (1969), Terms of Endearment (1983), and Steel Magnolias (1989).

More recently, MacLaine appeared on the TV series, Downton Abbey, and played a role in the ensemble comedy, Valentine’s Day (2010).

(Image credit: NBC)

Michael Rapaport (Detective Kreps)

Michael Raparport joins OMITB Season 2 as Detective Kreps, a detective working on Bunny’s murder case. This guy just has a face that makes every casting director say “cop.”

No, really. If you were born in the '90s or earlier, you’ll remember Michael Rapaport as Phoebe’s policeman boyfriend, Gary, on the sitcom Friends. He went on to play a cop again in A Day in the Life (2009), a homeland security agent in Prison Break, a cop again in Louie, and a cop again in Public Morals.

More recently, Rapaport took on a starring role as Doug Gardner in Atypical, this time playing an EMT. Currently, you can catch Rapaport in Amy Schumer’s Hulu show, Life & Beth.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Ben Livingston (Charles’s Father)

Appearing in Season 2 as Charles’s father, Ben Livingston is a character actor with a hefty resume. He’s appeared in shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Person of Interest, Blue Bloods, Damages, House of Cards, and Mr. Robot.

In more recent years, Livingston’s acting credits have included roles in Harlem, and Manifest, NBC’s sci-fi mystery about a commercial airplane that goes missing for five years. The final season of the show will be on Netflix.

(Image credit: FX)

Christine Ko (Nina Lin)

A former child actor, Christine Ko got her start on projects like the TV short BFFs and the short-lived series, Hollywood Heights.

Fans will probably first recognize Ko as Emma in the FX comedy series, Dave, where she stars as a main character alongside David “Lil Dicky” Burd.

You might also have seen Ko in TV shows such as Upload, Master of None, and The Handmaid’s Tale.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Ariel Shafir (Ivan)

We see Ariel Shafir in OMITB during the last days of Bunny’s life, where she continues her habit of giving the diner waiter money.

Shafir is known for small roles on a number of programs, such as Orange Is the New Black, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Sinner, and Bull.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Zoe Colletti (Lucy)

While we heard of Lucy in Season 1, she just might be a little more important in Season 2. Lucy is the daughter of one of Charles’s exes, and a very important person to him.

Thanks to a photo shared by Steve Martin on Twitter, we know that Zoe Colletti has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building and will appear as Lucy.

The actress has appeared in several television shows, including Fear the Walking Dead and City on a Hill. She also took on a starring role in the 2019 film, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and will appear in the upcoming sequel, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2.

(Image credit: NBC)

Andrea Martin (Unknown)

Again, thanks to the not-so-secret cast photo shared by Steve Martin, we know that legendary comedian Andrea Martin will also be joining the residents of the Arconia in Only Murders in the Building Season 2. While her role in the show is still unknown, you can bet this actor will bring her A-game.

On the set of “Only Murders in the Building” season 2. Great cast surprises that are no longer surprises. pic.twitter.com/ee4cHyTsaVFebruary 9, 2022 See more

Martin has appeared in many TV shows over the course of her storied career, including two with OMITB costar Martin Short, SCTV and The Martin Short Show.

Fans of the actress will probably remember Martin from roles in The Producers (2005) and Hairspray Live! (2016). She’s also lent her voice to some animation work, including the Hercules TV series, Superman: The Animated Series, Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, Kim Possible, and Rugrats.

Martin is also known for playing the iconic character Aunt Voula in the film My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) and the spin-off show, My Big Fat Greek Life.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building are available to stream with a Hulu subscription. Be sure to catch up on the beginning of Season 2 before new episodes of the series are released.