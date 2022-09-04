Only Murders In The Building Season 3: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Next Season

When it comes to the biggest shows on streaming platforms right now, one that always comes to mind is Only Murders in the Building. The series, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, has been running since 2021 and documents the story of three residents of an apartment building who end up getting themselves tangled in a murder investigation for their new true crime podcast, “Only Murders in the Building.”

The show’s second season recently came to an end, and with that Season 2 ending cliffhanger, I’m sure you, like many others, are wondering when the heck Season 3 is going to come around to answer all those questions. While we don’t know much about the next season, we do have six quick things that you should know about Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

Like you would expect, there’s no set premiere date out yet for the debut of Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

Since Season 2 was released in 2022, it's not that surprising that we don't know exactly when the next part will premiere, but since the last two seasons have come out once per year, it's probably a safe bet to assume it might arrive in 2023.

But, anything can happen, so take that with a grain of salt, as we truly know nothing yet.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, And Steve Martin Will Be Back For Season 3

With the Season 2 finale, it was pretty much confirmed that Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin are all set to return in Season 3 of the series, showing that their characters are still around a year later - and still getting tangled up in the mayhem of murders with that crazy cliffhanger. It’s exciting to see them return and join this wildly mysterious story once again.

Paul Rudd Is Joining The Cast

While we already have a pretty star-studded cast in Only Murders in the Building, with comedic legends like Steve Martin and Martin Short, and the iconic actress and singer, Selena Gomez, another person has signed on for Season 3 - and that is the amazing Paul Rudd.

Confirmed by Deadline , it was announced that Rudd would officially be joining the main cast in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, after his surprise guest appearance in the Season 2 finale. He will continue to play Ben Glenroy, the actor who stars in the play that Oliver Putnam is directing, and falls dead on the stage just as that show began in the finale.

The co-creator of the show, John Hoffman, was super excited to introduce Rudd to the cast, and detailed how they ended up getting him to join the show:

We’re all fans of his. But also, Paul has a pretty close relationship with Martin Short and he also made a film with Selena [Gomez], and she adores him. But the kicker is that Paul has revered Steve Martin since he was a kid, so all of these things came together for this very big ask. We were saying, is there any world where a major movie star could come and do this five minutes for our season finale? But more importantly, when we come around to shooting Season 3, many, many months from now, would he be available because he’s now a certain kind of victim within our show? We need to have time with him; would he come back and play with us in Season 3? God love Paul Rudd because he immediately said yes.

To be honest, I can’t think of a better person to add to this season than Paul Rudd. He’s already set to have a pretty eventful 2023 with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , so I can imagine that adding Only Murders in the Building will make 2023 even bigger for him.

Mabel And Alice Won’t Be Together In Season 3

A big plot point of Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building was Mabel’s relationship with Alice (played by Cara Delevingne), an artist who had her share of secrets, and someone who ended up using Mabel’s trauma for her own art. But, eventually the two came to a truce after Alice apologized.

Their relationship at the end of Season 2 was left a little open-ended, as we see Mabel in the one-year time jump at the theater to support Oliver’s play, but not Alice. One might wonder if that meant that these two were going to end up being together again, but series co-creator, John Hoffman, was quick to deny that in an exclusive interview with TVLine :

Alice’s storyline (resolved itself) in a rather sweet way, with the beginning of a reparation in that friendship (with Mabel). I like the chumminess that’s there. But I don’t think we’re aiming towards any more of a love relationship.

There’s that answer. No romance for these two. However, it would be nice to see their friendship dynamic again, because I did enjoy seeing these two real-life best friends act on screen together. Their chemistry was great.

We Won’t Be Meeting Emma, But We Will Be Seeing Lucy More

Another character that we got to meet in Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building was Lucy, Charles’ sorta-stepdaughter-ish, where we got to see how much she has grown since Charles once took care of her before Emma (Lucy’s mother) left him ages ago. And, while Charles seems to be growing closer to Lucy, fans might wonder if Emma will make an appearance.

However, Hoffman again shut that theory down in the same interview from TVLine, saying that it’s clear Charles has moved on, so we probably won’t be seeing Emma anytime soon:

Charles is so focused on Lucy, and he’s come to terms with (Emma moving on), so no. I think the relationship with Lucy is really sweet and has progressed nicely in Season 2, so that’s the one we’ll keep on track with (moving forward).

Lucy was a great addition to the show and a fun character to include with the main trio on some of their adventures, so it’ll be fun to see where she’s taken in Season 3, considering she is seen in the theater alongside Mabel in the one-year time jump.

Season 3 Is Going To Answer The Biggest Question Of The Season 2 Finale - What’s Going On Between Charles And Ben?

Literally, the biggest question any of us have for Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building is what the heck happened between Charles and Ben before that opening performance for Charles to deal that vague threat to Ben? It clearly wasn’t anything good.

And, Hoffman, in his interview with Deadline, was quick to say that Season 3 is going to dive right into that inquiry head on:

The tease there that is teed up between Charles and Ben is what we’re going to reveal in Season 3. There is very sort of pointed things that Charles is saying to Ben. It’s clear that there’s huge tension between these two actors for their Broadway opening and the source of that will be revealed in Season 3. There are things being said by Charles like, ‘I know what you did,’ and ‘Stay away from her.’ All of that is a tee-up to where we’re going next season. If there’s one thing to hold onto here is ‘her identity.'

I’m dying to know who ‘her’ is and it kills me that I’m going to need to wait until next year to find out, but patience is a virtue and I can be calm - even if I’m going to hate every second of it.

What are you the most excited for with Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building? I, for one, can’t wait to see where this mystery goes next - and who the murderer is going to be this time. True crime podcast fans, unite!