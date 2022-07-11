Selena Gomez Responds After Only Murders In The Building Lands Season 3 Hulu Renewal

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is in full swing, and fans like myself are pleased to have the acclaimed show back. Now, they have even more reason to be excited, as Hulu has renewed Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez's hit show for a third season. And on the heels of the major news, Gomez has shared a response.

The show, which is arguably Selena Gomez's first major TV gig since Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, sees her portray Mabel Mora, a resident at the luxurious Arconia apartment building. The young woman eventually teams up with Steve Martin’s Charles-Haden Savage and Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam to solve a murder in their building, all while producing a podcast that chronicles their exploits.

On that note, the streamer found the perfect way to announce the news. It did so in the form of a faux podcast clip featuring all three principal stars. In the clip that was shared to Twitter, they confirm the major renewal. The 29-year-old actress provided a response on her Instagram stories, which indicates that she's pumped and ready for more mysteries:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The second season premiered less than two weeks ago, so hearing the news this early is surprising but definitely welcome. The premiere was very well done, and fans seemed to agree that Selena Gomez is killing it as the sassy and fashionable Mabel. Some are evening saying that she deserves an Emmy nomination for her work. The idea of Gomez acting alongside comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short may have seemed a bit surprising when the show was first announced but, now, it's hard to imagine the trio not being together.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 also has a strong cast, which features a number of new faces. This includes Cara Delevingne, who kissed real-life friend Selena Gomez on the show. Aside from potential romance, though, viewers are likely eager to find out who killed Arconia Board President Bunny Folger. Now that we know that we know a third season is in the works, it's fair to assume that storylines won't be tied up in a neat bow by the time the season ends.

It can definitely be said that the series deserves its early renewal. During its first season, Only Murders set a major Hulu record, as it became the most-watched comedy in the streamer's history. And Season 2 is certified fresh with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The streamer clearly knows that it has gold on its hands, and I, for one, am excited to see what lies ahead for the show.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building premiere on Tuesdays as part of the 2022 TV schedule, so be sure you have a Hulu subscription so that you can check it out!