Original Hocus Pocus Stars React To The Disney+ Sequel

The Sanderson Sisters are back and causing chaos in Salem once again, nearly 30 years after the original Hocus Pocus. The cast of Hocus Pocus 2 includes a new trio bringing the witches back to life via the Black Flame Candle, though two original stars are sharing their reactions to the new Disney+ flick.

Omri Katz, who portrayed Max Dennison, the virgin who lit the candle, and Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison, Max’s crush, reunited for an interview with EW (alongside James Marsden, who voiced Thackery Binx as a cat) to discuss the cult-favorite that is Hocus Pocus and their time making the film. While Dani Dennison actress Thora Birch was dismayed she couldn’t participate in the sequel, the others weren’t actually asked to be in it, but that isn’t stopping them from saying nothing but good things about Hocus Pocus 2, as Vinessa Shaw praised the storytelling and, of course, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy:

I saw it, and I felt everyone salivating over those ladies again. It satiated my wanting to see them, and I love the new actors that are involved. I especially thought the backstory girls playing the witches as children were hilarious. I enjoyed it. It was fun.

Although it was a disappointment to hear that the OG Hocus Pocus stars wouldn’t be appearing in the sequel, I definitely love seeing that they have all good things to say about the movie. Last year, Shaw expressed interest in Hocus Pocus 2, and while that did not come to fruition, it’s nice to see that she loves the movie and its characters just as much.

Meanwhile, Omri Katz had a bit of a different reaction to Hocus Pocus 2. He admitted to not initially liking it, but when he came back to it, he came around. Though, of course, it would have been a bit better if there was just one thing that was added to it:

I remember we were at a convention the weekend it came out. As I was going to sleep, I was like; I'll watch it. I think I got about 30 minutes in, and I found some joy in the beginning with the origin part, and then something about it; I just wasn't feeling it. Anyway, I fell asleep, and when I got back to L.A., I watched the rest of it, and then I started to actually enjoy it, and I saw the fun in it. I think it would've been more fun if we were involved, but it was still very enjoyable.

Despite Omri Katz not initially enjoying it, aside from the beginning, the fact that he decided to watch it again definitely says a lot. And even though critics have praised Hocus Pocus 2, it’s highly possible it would have been slightly better if Max, Dani and Allison were involved. Perhaps they can get their second chance in a third movie if it ever happens? At least the consensus is that Hocus Pocus 2 is an enjoyable movie.

A Hocus Pocus sequel has been in the works for a while now, and the wait was worth it. With the way Hocus Pocus 2 ended, it’s possible this won’t be the end of the Sanderson Sisters, but it may still be a while until we find out. The Hocus Pocus cast has been busy since the original movie, but you never know what might bring them all together again for another movie. And this time, maybe we’ll get Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw and Thora Birch involved.

Both Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2, as well as the Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, are streaming with a Disney+ subscription if you ever want to get into the spooky mood or want to find a good family-friendly scary movie.