Will Hocus Pocus Star 2 Feature Allison And Her Yabbos? Here’s The Latest From The Actress

Every October folks celebrate the Halloween season. And for many that includes a year watch of the classic Disney movie Hocus Pocus. A sequel is currently in development with the trio of original stars, to the delight of generations of fans . But will Hocus Pocus 2 feature Allison and her yabbos? Here’s the latest from the actress.

Actress Vinessa Shaw played Allison in the beloved 1993 original Hocus Pocus movie, rocking an A+ cardigan in the process. Not much is known about the upcoming Disney+ sequel, except that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will return as the Sanderson Sisters. Shaw was recently asked if she’d also be reprising her role, responding with:

I would love to know more about it. I haven't heard anything. So it may be just that it's way [early] in pre-production or it's maybe something entirely different than the original. I haven't heard anything, sadly. Sorry.

Say it ain’t so! Because while the Sanderson Sisters obviously make Hocus Pocus what it was, the trio of young protagonists are also iconic. Vinessa Shaw brought heart and strength to Allison, but it looks like she might not be involved in the sequel. At least, not yet.

Vinessa Shaw’s comments to ComicBook might disappoint Hocus Pocus fans out there who are eager for any information about the upcoming streaming sequel. The movie is currently expected to begin filming, as videos of the set have begun to pop up online. So if Disney is going to include Allison in the narrative, they’d presumably have to nail down Shaw sooner rather than later. Because who else could make a salt shaker look like a bonafide weapon against the witches?

Almost nothing about Hocus Pocus 2 has been revealed , but anticipation for the long-awaited sequel has been steadily building since it was first announced. The upcoming movie will be helmed by director Adam Shankman (Hairspray, The Wedding Planner) and written by Jen D'Angelo. And as previously mentioned, the trio iconic actresses will be back as the Sanderson Sisters.

Later in her same interview, Vinessa Shaw went on to speak about what it was like working on Hocus Pocus back in the early ‘90s. She also opened up more about the impending sequel, saying:

That movie just, it blew my mind to be able to do that movie as a young child growing up on Disney movies. It just was an amazing second film to have done. It brought me to basically love filmmaking because, up to that point, I hadn't really done anything that big. I mean, Ladybugs was pretty big for me to begin with, but three months on the set working on this movie, it just rocked my world. So to be able to, again, have everyone love it ... So I hope the second one is just as cool.

Same, though. Hocus Pocus 2 will have some big shoes to fill, but the inclusion of the original stars has helped to quel naysayers. Still, it would be even more exciting to see other original stars pop up like Vinessa Shaw’s Allison or Thora Birch’s Dani . We’ll keep our fingers (and dead man’s toes) crossed.