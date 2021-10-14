Will Hocus Pocus Star 2 Feature Allison And Her Yabbos? Here’s The Latest From The Actress
The Sanderson Sisters are going to need an enemy.
Every October folks celebrate the Halloween season. And for many that includes a year watch of the classic Disney movie Hocus Pocus. A sequel is currently in development with the trio of original stars, to the delight of generations of fans. But will Hocus Pocus 2 feature Allison and her yabbos? Here’s the latest from the actress.
Actress Vinessa Shaw played Allison in the beloved 1993 original Hocus Pocus movie, rocking an A+ cardigan in the process. Not much is known about the upcoming Disney+ sequel, except that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will return as the Sanderson Sisters. Shaw was recently asked if she’d also be reprising her role, responding with:
Say it ain’t so! Because while the Sanderson Sisters obviously make Hocus Pocus what it was, the trio of young protagonists are also iconic. Vinessa Shaw brought heart and strength to Allison, but it looks like she might not be involved in the sequel. At least, not yet.
Vinessa Shaw’s comments to ComicBook might disappoint Hocus Pocus fans out there who are eager for any information about the upcoming streaming sequel. The movie is currently expected to begin filming, as videos of the set have begun to pop up online. So if Disney is going to include Allison in the narrative, they’d presumably have to nail down Shaw sooner rather than later. Because who else could make a salt shaker look like a bonafide weapon against the witches?
Almost nothing about Hocus Pocus 2 has been revealed, but anticipation for the long-awaited sequel has been steadily building since it was first announced. The upcoming movie will be helmed by director Adam Shankman (Hairspray, The Wedding Planner) and written by Jen D'Angelo. And as previously mentioned, the trio iconic actresses will be back as the Sanderson Sisters.
Later in her same interview, Vinessa Shaw went on to speak about what it was like working on Hocus Pocus back in the early ‘90s. She also opened up more about the impending sequel, saying:
Same, though. Hocus Pocus 2 will have some big shoes to fill, but the inclusion of the original stars has helped to quel naysayers. Still, it would be even more exciting to see other original stars pop up like Vinessa Shaw’s Allison or Thora Birch’s Dani. We’ll keep our fingers (and dead man’s toes) crossed.
Hocus Pocus 2 is filming shortly, and the original is available to stream on Disney+. Be sure to check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
