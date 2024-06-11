Paramount+’s Frasier Season 2 Bringing Back Two More Original Series Characters Makes Me Wonder If We’re Going Back To Seattle

Four months after the Frasier revival was renewed for Season 2, the show is in the middle of production, which means casting news has been trickling in. Over the last few weeks, various newcomers have been announced as guest stars in the Frasier Season 2 cast, and we also know we’ll be seeing more of Peri Gilpin’s Roz Doyle. Now it’s been announced that two other familiar faces from the original Frasier are coming back, and it has me wondering if this Paramount+ subscription-exclusive series will see Kelsey Grammer’s title character going back to Seattle, Washington.

Who’s Coming Back For Frasier Season 2?

As seen above, Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert are set to respectively reprise Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe and Gil Chesterton as guest stars. These two were worked with Frasier Crane and Roz Doyle at the KACL radio station in the original Frasier, with Bulldog hosting the Gonzo Sports Show and Gil hosting Restaurant Beat. Here’s what Grammer said about Butler and Hibbert’s return in a statement (via Deadline):

Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert have made an indelible contribution to television, and I am overjoyed to welcome them back to Frasier and for the opportunity to work together once again.

Bulldog and Gil are the now the fourth and fifth actors from the original Frasier to come back the revival, since let’s not forget that Bebe Neuwirth reprised Lilith Sternin, Fraser’s ex-wife and Freddy’s mother, in the Season 1 episode “Freddy’s Birthday.” While I’m still hoping that some Cheers characters will also return given that this new series is set in Boston, Massachusetts, it is nice that two other familiar faces from the Frasier family have been added to the Season 2 lineup.

Why A Trip To Seattle Seems Likely

While one might initially assume that Bulldog and Gil will travel to Boston and visit Frasier, whether that’s the sole reason for their trip or because they’re in town for some kind of media conference, I don’t think that’s the case. Last week, when it was reported that Greer Grammer will play Roz’s daughter Alice in Frasier Season 2, it was also mentioned that Roz will “contemplate leaving Seattle.” Her moving to Boston would explain why she’ll be around more in the next season, and I suspect that before that happens, we’ll see her one last time in Seattle.

Perhaps in the Frasier Season 2 premiere, Kelsey Grammer’s will visit his old Pacific Northwest stomping grounds to visit Roz, and while there, he goes to the KACL radio station, where he runs into Bulldog and Gil. While Frasier’s in town, that’s when Roz decides it’s time for a change of scenery, and by the end of the episode, she’s either gone back to Boston with her friend or is making preparations to do so. That also means the chances of Bulldog and Gill returning for more episodes are presumably less likely, but at least they’re getting the opportunity to shine again, and hopefully we’ll get some information on what’s happened to them since the original Frasier ended.

Frasier Season 2 doesn’t have a premiere date, so it’s hard to say if it’ll make the cut for the 2024 TV schedule or be saved until 2025. Either way, CinemaBlend will continue passing along news about what this next batch of episodes holds in store.