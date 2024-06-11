Paramount+’s Frasier Season 2: Which Cast Members Are Returning, And Who Are The New Actors?

The Frasier revival is officially coming back for Season 2, and those who haven't checked out the series with a Paramount+ subscription are missing out. The comedy thrived in its inaugural season as one of the better television revivals made in recent memory, and it looks poised to prove that again in Season 2 with a returning cast and some fresh faces.

Does anyone else hear that? I believe the blues are calling, and now I'm really craving some tossed salad and scrambled eggs. For those that are confused, I'll quit trying to work the rest of the outro song into the intro and talk about who all we can expect to return and debut in Fraiser Season 2.

Which Stars Are Returning From Past Seasons?

(Image credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Kelsey Grammer

It's probably no surprise here that after a successful return to television, Kelsey Grammer will continue to play the role of Dr. Frasier Crane in Season 2 of the revival. Another season with him in Boston means more chances for the Cheers cast to make an appearance, though we haven't received any definitive word of that happening just yet.

(Image credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Jack Cutmore-Scott

Jack Cutmore-Scott will continue his role as Freddy Crane in Frasier and likely will still try to play the good son and friend between Frasier and Eve, which wasn't too easy in the first season. Of course, Crane men rarely back down from a challenge, so I would imagine he'll try just as hard to appease both as we roll into the new season.

(Image credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Jess Salgueiro

Jess Salgueiro's Eve is back for Frasier, and I would love to see her continue to play matchmaker for Frasier and Freddy in the upcoming episodes. I believe that the original series was at its best when Frasier was embroiled in some romantic drama, and even more so when it didn't work out. Of course, there are other things that Eve brings to the table, and seeing her continue to grow as a character alongside John would be great.

(Image credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Anders Keith

With Niles and Daphne out of the Frasier revival, the responsibility for carrying on the legacy of the characters rests squarely on the shoulders of actor Anders Keith. Fortunately, playing their son David Crane seemed simple enough for the actor, who will return again in the new season to display the best characteristics of his mother and father in Season 2.

(Image credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Nicholas Lyndhurst

Frasier's old college classmate will return in Season 2 of the Paramount+ series, and I love it. I thought from the first I heard about Alan Cornwall in the series that he was a great sidekick to the character, particularly in a world where David Hyde Pierce will never return to play Niles. He killed it in the role, and I definitely think there's justification for the show using him more in the upcoming season.

(Image credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Toks Olagundoye

Toks Olagundoye will return in Season 2, of course reprising her role as Olivia, the head of the psychology department at Harvard. Season 2 will see Olivia's sister Monica finally appear after hearing so much about her. I would expect to see that storyline play out and maybe even see her have more fun at trivia nights.

(Image credit: NBC)

Peri Gilpin

Classic Frasier star Peri Gilpin shined as Roz on the original series, so it was great to see her appearance in the revival's Season 1 finale. It's been announced that she'll be back in a greater capacity in Season 2, though we don't know for sure how many episodes that means. We do know, however, that her daughter will be appearing in this season, so I would expect to see her in at least a couple of episodes.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Jimmy Dunn

Jimmy Dunn, who played Moose in Season 1 of the Frasier revival, will return as one of Freddy's firehouse buddies in Season 2. What's interesting about his return is that there seemed to be a budding romance between him and Olivia at the end of Season 1, so I'm eager to see if that develops further in the upcoming episodes.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Renee Pezzotta

Renee Pezzotta is back in Frasier, and while she didn't have a huge role in Season 1, she was always great for some laughs during the scenes with Freddy's firehouse buddies. Her working-class charm and jabs will spice up the new season and get a few chuckles from the audience as well.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Kevin Daniels

Kevin Daniels shined with his hilariously ironic nickname "Tiny," and he will continue to do so in Season 2 of Frasier. Having all the firehouse buddies is a must for the series, as they all portray the heart of Boston culture in a way that the title character tends to ignore. I can't wait to see what they all get into in this coming season.

Which Stars Are New For Season 2?

(Image credit: ABC)

Patricia Heaton

Patricia Heaton can't stay away from sitcoms, and the former star of Everybody Loves Raymond will come into Season 2 of Frasier as Holly. Deadline reported that Holly is a bartender who loves to rib intellectuals, so of course, Frasier is going to be absolutely smitten by her. Whether the love interest will return his affections is another story, and once we'll likely see play out in Season 2. Heaton and Grammer previously worked together in the short-lived sitcom Back to You.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Television)

Yvette Nicole Brown

I smell another iconic Yvette Nicole Brown performance on the horizon, and can't wait to see her when she joins the Season 2 cast of Frasier. While it's just a guest-starring role, it sounds like it will be meaningful, as Variety reported that she's playing Monica, Olivia's older sister. Monica was referenced a lot in Season 1, but this will be our first time seeing her. Given Brown's comedic chops, I'm sure she won't disappoint.

(Image credit: A24 / TruTV)

Amy Sedaris

Amy Sedaris is showing up in Frasier Season 2 in the role of Dr. Doc Stathos. Variety said the doctor is a therapist who works with the fire department, and she's also a massive fan of Frasier. She was an avid watcher of his television show, so I would expect them to have a run-in where she's a super-fan and possibly become a thorn in the side of the title character. Then again, Frasier strikes me as the type of person who might indulge a super fan until he's in over his head without an exit. I guess we will see!

(Image credit: Dark Star Pictures)

Greer Grammer

New to the Frasier revival in Season 2 is Kelsey Grammer's real-life daughter, Greer. While her father might've had a hand in her coming aboard the show, it's worth noting that Grammer has a pretty solid list of television and film appearances since 2010. In this series, she'll play Roz's daughter Alice, which could point to the fact that we'll be seeing more of Roz this season than the previous one. It also seems like she might play a love interest for Freddy, which will no doubt complicate things for him.

Season 2 of the Frasier revival is on the way, which means now is a good time to check out Season 1 over on Paramount+. CinemaBlend will continue to track updates on the series as it gets closer to releasing, and hopefully figure out what do to with the tossed salad and scrambled eggs in the interim.