After Disney+ Reveals Plans To Remove Tons Of Streaming Shows, One Creator Shares Surprising Hot Take: 'I'm Kinda Into It'

Disney+ is following HBO Max’s lead and removing dozens of titles from its streaming service. This includes a trove of original content that will otherwise be unavailable anywhere else. This has many producers incredibly disappointed, as a number have expressed how they poured their hearts and souls into the content they crafted for the brand. However, one creator feels otherwise. In fact, he says that he’s “kinda into” the big change.

One of the Disney+ shows being removed is legacy property Willow, which was cancelled after one season back in March. While many creators tweeted, and expressed their disappointment over their respective shows' removal, producer Jonathan Kasdan feels differently. Apparently, he finds it cool that his show (which is a continuation of the 1988 high fantasy film of the same name) is now truly a product of a specific moment in time. He said on Twitter:

I've been quiet on this news that #Willow is leaving @DisneyPlus 'cause... I'm kinda into it. I grew up at a time when @Disney movies were periodically re-released and not available to own, and it made them... more special. I worry about many things. but NONE of them are that #Willow will never be available again, either on @DisneyPlus or perhaps... someplace else, & ya never know where that could lead... stranger things have happened. So grateful for all the love and enthusiasm; it's truly what keeps these worlds alive.

Based on his comments, Jon Kasdan’s experience working on the show was special, and he seems to have a great attitude about the situation. The writer/producer also makes an interesting point about how titles can be shelved and then re-released. He may be singular in his opinion though, considering that other showrunners have had blunt thoughts on content-cutting decisions. For many, these changes are perceived as devastating and can negatively impact their personal income revenues. Other casualties of this massive Disney+ move include Turner and Hooch, The World According to Jeff Goldblum and Artemis Fowl.

Fan campaigns may be able to save some titles. Notably, fans were able to keep the documentary Howard on the streaming service, but many probably won't be so lucky. The past few months have seen HBO Max remove a large catalog of material from its server. On top of that, the Batgirl film was never even released even after the film finished principal photography. The reason for this pattern of mass elimination of content has been theorized about, with many believing it boils down to tax right offs and cost-cutting.

Disney+'s latest decision is especially notable now given what's going on in the entertainment industry at the moment. The Writer's Guild is currently on strike partially due to the inadequate (or non-existent) residuals from streaming services. As of right now, there's no telling when the two sides might come to some sort of agreement. That level of uncertainty also applies to the futures of various titles on streamers. We'll see what gets cut and what remains -- as well as whether the producers take the news as well as Jon Kasdan has.

Willow fans can still watch the series using a Disney+ subscription, until it is removed on May 26th.