Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin Streaming: How To Watch The Found Footage Horror Film

Since its first installment in 2007, the Paranormal Activity franchise has spawned some of the most successful horror movies of all time, and helped usher in a new era of thrills and chills in theaters around the world. After a break of over half-a-decade, the found footage series is back once again with the seventh mainline entry, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, which makes its world premiere Friday, October 29. But you don’t have to act brave in a crowded movie house this time around, as you will be able to watch the terrifying story of a woman (and a documentary crew) who visits an Amish village to uncover the mystery of her mother’s disappearance from the comfort of your own home. Here is everything you need to know about Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin streaming…

How To Watch Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin Streaming

October 2021 has seen several high-profile movies offer a streaming option, with one of the most notable being Halloween Kills, which is currently streaming on Peacock in addition to showing in theaters. And while you won’t find Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin on Peacock, you will find the long-awaited found footage thriller on Paramount+, which honestly has a rather robust library of horror movies including both entries in John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place franchise and several previous Paranormal Activity titles . Beginning Friday, October 29, all subscribers need to do is open the Paramount+ app or website (or just click the link below).

Stream it on Paramount+.

Will Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin Be In Theaters?

Unlike Halloween Kills, A Quiet Place Part II, and other horror movies that have seen a day-and-date release in theaters and streaming services throughout 2021, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will be exclusive to the Paramount+ platform upon its release. According to Deadline , this is part of a bigger plan by Paramount Pictures to release multiple titles a year to Paramount+ which was rebranded from CBS All Access earlier in the year.

Originally, there were plans to release Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin theatrically on March 19, 2021, but its debut was pushed back a full year to March 4, 2022, before the studio elected to forgo the standard release entirely and make the movie a streaming exclusive.

Is Paranormal Activity A Sequel Or A Reboot?

With a half-dozen titles being released over the course of 14 years, it’s safe to say that the Paranormal Activity timeline is a bit murky at this point, which could prevent people from jumping in partway through the franchise. Fear not, because William Eubank’s Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is a reboot of the series and not a continuation of any of the previous installments. In February 2021, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the seventh main entry in the franchise would be a “retooling” of the property. Now, it remains to be seen if there are any callbacks or Easter eggs from earlier titles in the series, but you can go in knowing that you don't necessarily have to watch all the other movies to be carried away by the new horror film.