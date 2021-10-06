Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin Trailer Brings Found Footage Scares To Paramount+

Six years have passed since Paramount’s Paranormal Activity franchise last frightened audiences in their theater seats. With Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension acting as the supposedly final entry in the series, the found footage mainstay sank back into the shadows. However, its day has come once more , as Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is about to revive that title with chilling new secrets; and it’s going to do so as a Paramount+ exclusive.

The seventh film to bear the Paranormal Activity name, Next of Kin shows us an in-universe documentary being put together by protagonist Margot (Emily Bader.) Debuting on October 29th, exclusively on Paramount+'s streaming library, this journey is supposed to be about how she’s about to meet some long lost relatives in a secretive Amish community. But since this is the Paranormal Activity franchise and not This Is Us, the results are far from a warm welcome.

Branded as a reboot to the series producers Jason Blum and Oren Peli co-created, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is still very much a found footage film. But Underwater director Wiliam Eubank’s film, based on a script by Happy Death Day/ Freaky director Christopher Landon , opens the traditionally confined format of the series into some wide open spaces. A veteran of the franchise himself, Landon’s new approach looks like a cross between something like Robert Eggers’ The Witch and a good old fashioned Paranormal Activity scarefest.

That particular cross section of horror is most certainly felt in Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’s visuals as well. With subdued but warm color palettes marking the pre-turn events as a calm before the storm, you can see those colors give way to darker atmospheres. Though if you pause the trailer at the right time, there’s a horrific shot of what looks like a two-headed goat calf bathed in red light. And if you’re curious, but don’t feel like pausing, we’ll provide that nightmare fuel for you in a handy screencap.

Nothing but good, clean gruesome fun on this farm. Even if you’re not a Paranormal Activity die hard, Next of Kin looks like a reinvention of the formula that will draw in newcomers just as easily. That's right, you don't need to worry about following the interesting chronology of the original films, or spin-offs like Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. All you really need to enjoy this new spin on a time tested formula is an open mind. So if you can accept the existence of two-headed goats and almost assured instances of horrific ritual sacrifice, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will be waiting for you at the appointed hour.