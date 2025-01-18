We're Only A Few Weeks Into 2025, And Peacock Has Already Canceled A One-Season Show

It’s a new year, and the 2025 TV schedule is full of sweet titles for avid viewers to take in. All the while, fans may be looking to receive updates on the statuses of some of the series they took in last year. We may only be a few weeks into this year, but there are already some shows that have been canceled in 2025. A few streamers have already made moves in that regard, and Peacock just became the latest. Not only that, but the piece of content the streamer dropped only ran for one season.

There’s one less horror TV show drumming up fresh scares for viewers now, as the James Wan-produced Teacup has officially been canceled after one season, according to Variety. Exact reasons for the show’s demise are unclear, and it’s hard to debate its viewership, as Peacock doesn’t share exact numbers in that regard (as other companies don’t.) What the trade does mention, though, is that the series didn’t make much progress on the Nielsen Top 10 streaming charts.

Written and executive-produced by Ian McCulloch, Teacup was somewhat based on Stinger, the 1988 novel by Robert McCammon (and lightly inspired by Aliens). The story centered around a group of individuals on a ranch in rural Georgia as they sought to fend off a major threat. Among the cast members were Kathy Baker, Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, Chaske Spencer, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, Luciano Leroux and Boris McGiver. The aforementioned James Wan was attached to the project as an executive producer.

Ahead of its debut on October 10, 2024, the Peacock original was touted as one of the prime new horror shows of the fall. It ultimately received positive reviews upon its release and, as of this writing, its lone eight-episode season holds a 77% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, the audience reactions amount to a fresh 70% score. When it comes to accolades, the series also picked up a nomination for Best Horror Television Series at the 52nd Annual Saturn Awards last year.

It’s admittedly unfortunate whenever a short-lived series is canceled, and it’s surely a blow for fans to take at the beginning of a new year. And, as previously alluded to, fans of the horror adaptation aren’t the only ones who’ve just lost a series. This week, it was reported that Paramount+ axed the Frasier revival after two seasons, and efforts to shop the sitcom around are in effect. On a more unconventional note, Apple TV+ pulled the plug on The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin Season 2 after EP and lead actor Noel Fielding didn’t return for work after the holidays.

So, while only a few weeks have passed in 2025 thus far, programming moves are being made, especially when it comes to the streaming business. Those who regularly stream original series are probably familiar with seeing a show get canned quickly. If there’s any consolation for horror fans, there will indeed be more offerings from the genre as the year goes on. On the other hand, unless something changes, it seems the Teacup is here.

You can still watch all episodes of Teacup now using a Peacock subscription. Also, be sure to stay on the lookout for upcoming horror TV shows that are coming down the pipeline.