Peacock Is Taking A Page From Netflix's Live Comedy Playbook By Giving Two SNL Stars A New Special

Netflix offers a plethora of comedy specials to subscribers, each of which showcase the talents of some of the entertainment industries most notable talents. John Mulaney, Chris Rock and Bo Burnham are among the comedians with specials on the platform. At this point, the streamer has become a go-to for stand-up fare, and for good reason. Now, it seems that Peacock is taking a page out of the entertainment giant’s book. The way in which it’s done that is by tapping two Saturday Night Live stars for a special of their own.

Later in September, Peacock is going to debut Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark. That’s right, the co-anchors of Weekend Update are set to take center stage in what will mark the streaming service’s first-ever live comedy special. The company announced the news via a release, explaining that the event will be live-streamed from Brooklyn’s The Bell House, where a live audience will be present. 1500 or Nothin’ will also be on hand to provide music alongside the performances.

It’s also mentioned in the release that the show will feature “drop-ins” from a number of comics. Many of them are touted as fresh faces within the industry, who the eponymous SNL stars are fans of. However, there’s also a tease regarding the inclusion of well-known comics from the New York area. So, given that criteria, it’s possible that stars like Chris Rock, Ben Stiller or Jerry Seinfeld could pop in at some point. Surely, audiences – both those at the event and those watching from home – would love to see any of those stars.

This marks a major step for Peacock, which has great shows both scripted and non-scripted. Up to this point, the company has invested in pre-recorded comedy specials, such as Kevin Hart: Reality Check, Sean Patton: Number One and Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy. Considering the viability of the live comedy-centric entertainment, it’s not hard to see why the NBCUniversal-owned streamer would want to get in on that market. If New York After Dark succeeds, more could follow.

A production like this also serves as a solid resume credit for both Colin Jost and Michael Che (whose Shame the Devil special is available with a Netflix subscription ). In addition to overseeing the proceedings, both of the stars serve as executive producers. I’d imagine that there’s also a firm chance that the duo will manage to get in some good jokes themselves. Of course, the night is all about the special guests, so I wouldn’t expect any barbs as wild as their “terrifying and exhilarating” joke swaps .

I’m intrigued to see who ends up appearing on the special, and I’m just as curious about what kind of ramifications the production can have for the streamer that’s hosting it. Could we be seeing the beginning of a successful move into live comedy for Peacock. It’s honestly far too early to tell. Still, this special will, at the very least, provide viewers with an opportunity to enjoy some under-the-radar talent.

Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark streams live for Peacock subscription holders on September 12 at 9 p.m. ET. Also, remember that Che and Jost will return to their Weekend Update posts when Saturday Night Live Season 50 premieres on September 28 as part of the 2024 TV schedule .