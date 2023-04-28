Peter Pan And Wendy Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors From The Disney+ Movie

There are quite a few upcoming live-action Disney remakes , and first on that list is David Lowery’s Peter Pan & Wendy , a new adaptation of the animated classic. The new Disney+ movie, which premiered Friday, April 28th, brings to life the timeless story of the young boy who refuses to grow up and the adventurous girl who travels with him to Neverland, providing an experience like no other.

After watching the movie, there’s a good chance you’re wondering why the various young actors and A-listers who make up the Peter Pan & Wendy cast look so familiar. Well, wonder no longer, because we have a breakdown of all the major characters who take to the screen in this inventive yet faithful retelling of the beloved story in Lowery’s followup to The Green Knight.

Alexander Molony (Peter Pan)

Alexander Molony leads the Peter Pan & Wendy cast with his portrayal of the titular hero who travels from Neverland to London, where he meets Wendy Darling.

Prior to landing his role in the new Disney+ exclusive movie, Molony provided the voice of Alex in the English dub of The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales. He’s also appeared on TV shows like The Reluctant Landlord, the made-for-TV movie The Bad Seed Returns, and provided his voice for characters on Raa Raa the Noisy Lion and Claude.

Ever Anderson (Wendy Darling)

Ever Anderson joins the ranks of actresses to play Wendy Darling with her portrayal of the iconic character in Peter Pan & Wendy.

Though Anderson doesn’t have a ton of experience in front of the camera, she has appeared in some massive movies over the years. Her career started with a portrayal of a young Alicia Marcus in 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, which she followed by portraying a young Natasha Romanoff in the Black Widow cast .

Jude Law (Captain Hook)

Over the years, actors like Boris Karloff, Dustin Hoffman, and Stanley Tucci have portrayed Captain Hook, and now it’s Jude Law’s turn to take on the role of Peter Pan’s archnemesis in the new Disney remake.

Possibly the most recognizable member of the cast, Law has given dozens of tremendous performances throughout his career, including in two movies that earned him Academy Award nominations: The Talented Mr. Ripley and Cold Mountain. Be it romantic comedies like The Holiday, Harry Potter movies like Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, or superhero movies like Captain Marvel, Law has done a little bit of everything over the years.

Yara Shahidi (Tinker Bell)

Yara Shahdi shows up as Tinker Bell, the hyperactive fairy who is never far behind her longtime best friend (or his mischievous shadow).

Prior to being added to the Peter Pan & Wendy cast back in 2020, Shahidi had an extensive career, both in movies and on TV shows. Probably best known for her portrayal of Zoey Johnson on black-ish, as well as on its companion series, grown-ish, Shaidi has also appeared on shows like The First Family, Trollhunters, 3Below, and Extrapolations. Her film work includes movies like Butter, Alex Cross, Detective Pikachu, PAW Patrol: The Movie, and My Father’s Dragon, to name a few.

Alyssa Wapanatahk (Tiger Lily)

Alyssa Wapanatahk takes on the role of Tiger Lily, a warrior princess and member of Neverland’s indigenous tribe who is one of Peter Pan’s best friends.

Prior to joining the Peter Pan & Wendy cast, Wapanatahk appeared in a variety of short films like Swansong and Pookmis, as well as movies like Rehab and Bones of Crows. The actress also appeared in a 2023 episode of Riverdale.

Jim Gaffigan (Smee)

What would a Peter Pan movie be without Captain Hook’s incredibly loyal first mate, Smee? Well, luckily we don't have to worry about that problem, as Jim Gaffigan takes on the role of the classic character in the new movie.

A prolific standup comedian, Gaffigan has also made multiple TV appearances over the course of his career, including on the likes of That ‘70s Show, Portlandia, Law & Order, Sex and the City, The Ellen Show, and his own creation, The Jim Gaffigan Show. His film appearances include 13 Going on 30, Super Troopers, Troop Zero, Tesla, and the more recent installments in the Hotel Transylvania movie franchise . He can also regularly be seen on CBS Sunday Mornings talking about food, family, society, and various other topics, but mostly food and his family.

Joshua Pickering (John Darling)

Joshua Pickering shows up in Peter Pan & Wendy as John Darling, the second of three children who goes with Peter to Neverland.

Prior to joining the cast, Pickering appeared on TV shows like Safe Space and A Discovery of Witches. This is his first major film role.

Jacobi Jupe (Michael Darling)

Jacobi Jupe pops up as Michael Darling, the youngest of the three children who travel with Peter to Neverland, but not without his trusty teddy bear.

The young actor appeared on shows like Tom Jones and Britannia prior to joining the Peter Pan & Wendy cast.

Molly Parker (Mrs. Darling)

Molly Parker appears as Mary Darling, Wendy, John, and Michael’s mom back in London.

Throughout her career, Parker has made appearances in movies like The Wicker Man, The Road, American Pastoral, 1922, Pieces of a Woman, and multiple others dating back to the early 1990s. Her TV presence has been just as steady thanks to memorable performances on shows like Deadwood, House of Cards, and Lost In Space. Parker has also had smaller roles on the likes of Six Feet Under, Party Down, Dexter, and The Outer Limits.

Alan Tudyk (Mr. Darling)

And then there is Alan Tudyk, who shows up in Peter Pan & Wendy as George Darling, Wendy, John, and Michael’s dad back at home.

Throughout his career, Tudyk has voiced multiple characters in Disney movies like Frozen, Big Hero 6, Zootopia, Moana, Aladdin, Frozen II, Encanto, and multiple others. On top of that, he’s also provided his voice for movies like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, various installments in the Ice Age franchise, and many others.

Tudyk’s live-action appearances include Firefly (and the Serenity movie), Resident Alien, Trumbo, 3:10 to Yuma, Death at a Funeral, Knocked Up, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, and dozens of other movies and TV shows.

Well, this should definitely help you put faces to names, especially when it comes to the younger members of the Peter Pan & Wendy cast. To see what other movies will soon be available with a Disney+ subscription , check out our 2023 movie schedule .