Reputation (Taylor's Version) Just Debuted First Song On Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty, And Fans Are Freaking Out

Spoilers ahead for the sixth episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

Taylor Swift tunes have been all over Amazon Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty from the very beginning back in 2022, with the current second season already featuring the "Taylor's Version" of "This Love" and "Last Kiss," to name just two. Now, fans who tuned in to Episode 6 of Season 2 got a a treat in the form of another "Taylor's Version" song, but not from Speak Now, Fearless, or Red. The show debuted "Delicate (Taylor's Version)" from Reputation, and social media is buzzing!

The new version of "Delicate" first played for Prime Video subscribers during the sixth episode of Season 2, called "Love Fest," starting just under 12 minutes in. Belly and Jeremiah were splashing and flirting fully clothed in the pool before they shared a few quiet moments about what they were on the verge of losing, and it was only the beginning of the story for Belly and Jere in "Love Fest." That said, a big takeaway even for viewers who aren't invested in the Summer I Turned Pretty love triangle is definitely the debut of "Taylor's Version" of "Delicate."

After all, even though Reputation was rumored to be the next album that Taylor Swift would rerelease (with no shortage of clues to support the theories), it wasn't that long ago that her rerecording of Speak Now became available. Plus, it seemed entirely possible that 1989 (Taylor's Version) would be next on the list. While every Swiftie far and wide undoubtedly wasn't watching The Summer I Turned Pretty as soon as it released the "Love Fest" episode of Season 2, those who did definitely had... well, a love fest for the new version of "Delicate." While we wait on a full version of the song, take a look at just some of the reactions:

DID WE JUST GET THE SNIPPET OF DELICATE (TAYLOR’S VERSION)?????August 4, 2023 See more

Admittedly, the subtitles for the "Love Fest" episode don't specifically say that the version used is "Delicate (Taylor's Version)," but there are certainly differences between the already-released version of the song and what released in The Summer I Turned Pretty. The show is already full of "Taylor's Version" songs, and there's no reason to think that anything different would have been done for "Delicate."

Another fan on Twitter took the release of the song to mean that the full Reputation rerelease was on the verge of being announced, and there would certainly be plenty of people ready to go CAPS LOCK as well for that news!

SHUT UP NOW WAY DELICATE (TAYLOR'S VERSION) IS IN THE NEW EPISODE OF THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY YALL REPUTATION TV IS GOING TO BE ANNOUNCED TONIGHT BYE SHCDHHSHSHSHHDVDHD IM CLOWNING BYE

The scene of Belly and Jeremiah flirting in the pool had barely finished before "Delicate" was the talk of Twitter. Another fan reacted to the scene with a message that I'm confident plenty of people are going to relate to: needing the full song ASAP. This viewer tweeted:

I AM LOSING IT???!! I can’t believe taylor KEEPS outdoing her best songs with taylor’s version holy shit. delicate tv, I need it on spotify today.

In doing my due diligence, I of course (IMMEDIATELY) checked Spotify to see if "Taylor's Version" of the song was available yet; at the time of writing, only the original album version of "Delicate" is there. That doesn't mean that fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty and Taylor Swift can't just keep rewatching the moment from the episode for a fix! Another fan brought out some pretty fitting emojis for the occasion on Twitter:

DELICATE (TAYLOR’S VERSION) IS IN THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY 😭😭

Now, if you're a fan of The Summer I Turned Pretty, you're probably not going to be surprised to learn that viewers also had some passionate thoughts about how this particular song was used. Fans who prefer Belly and Jeremiah's branch of the love triangle are all-in on "Delicate" being used for a sweet scene between those characters, while some fans of Belly and Conrad aren't happy that the song went to her and Jeremiah.

Of course, most of TSITP's Swift songs have been over Belly/Conrad scenes, so I can see why it was a surprise... even if it was more welcome for some than others. As somebody who has been Team Jeremiah since recently binge-watching the series, I'm all-in on both "Delicate (Taylor's Version)" and how it was used!

For now, we can only wait and hope that more songs from Reputation will be released sooner rather than later! I certainly can't guarantee that more will be coming on The Summer I Turned Pretty, but you can find new episodes of the show (which was just renewed for Season 3) streaming on Thursday nights for the next two weeks.